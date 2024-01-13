Emotional Tumult Hits ‘Bigg Boss 17’ as Ayesha Khan’s Brother Confronts Her On-Screen Relationship

In an emotionally charged episode of the popular reality television series ‘Bigg Boss 17’, viewers can anticipate a storm of controversy as Ayesha Khan’s brother, Shahbaz Khan, steps into the spotlight. A promotional video leading up to this episode has been capturing attention, revealing Shahbaz’s entry and the subsequent emotional outpouring of Ayesha, who is seen breaking down in tears.

Shahbaz Khan Confronts Ayesha

During his visit, Shahbaz does not mince words as he addresses Ayesha about her ongoing relationship with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. His disapproval is palpable, and he does not shy away from expressing his concerns. He criticizes their relationship, warning Ayesha that her association with Munawar is casting her in a negative light and making her appear naive.

Shahbaz’s disapproval stems from his observations of Munawar’s demeanor and past conversations, particularly a comment made by Munawar to another contestant, Ankita Lokhande. Munawar had expressed his confidence in convincing Ayesha to marry him, a remark that did not sit well with Shahbaz.

Munawar Faruqui’s Complex Love Life

Adding to the drama, Ayesha Khan has also revealed some unsettling insights about Munawar’s romantic endeavors. According to her, Munawar has been involved with multiple women simultaneously. His tangled love life involves an ex-girlfriend, a woman he is reportedly keeping on standby, an ex-wife, and a recent marriage proposal he extended to a well-known influencer.

‘Bigg Boss 17’: A Reality TV Saga

The drama, emotions, and revelations continue to unfold on ‘Bigg Boss 17’, which airs Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors TV. For those who want more, there is a 24-hour live channel available on JioCinema, promising fans round-the-clock entertainment and a front-row seat to all the action.