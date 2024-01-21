Eminent Personalities Attend Ram Lalla Consecration in Lucknow and Ayodhya

A robust gathering of dignitaries, spiritual leaders, politicians, and artists marked the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Lucknow and Ayodhya Dham airports. Prominent figures including Jagadguru Shankaracharya Kanchi Kamkoti Peetham Swami Vijayendra Saraswati, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Gurinder Singh Dhillon of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, actors Rajnikant and Pawan Kalyan, industrialist Baba Kalyani, and musician Shankar Mahadevan were early arrivals at Lucknow airport.

Guest List

Other guests included Union Minister Smriti Irani, actors Gajendra Chauhan and Randeep Hooda, musician Anu Malik, cricketer Anil Kumble, and actress Shefali Shah. Politician Meenakshi Lekhi and actress Kangana Ranaut graced Ayodhya with their presence. Over 40 chartered flights landed at Maharishi Valmiki airport in Ayodhya, showcasing the coordination among nearby airports handling the influx.

Preparations

The event was meticulously planned, with a meticulous distribution of 'mahaprasad' to the VVIPs and dignitaries. Over 7,000 people, including a multitude of VVIPs, were invited to attend the event. The event was steeped in historical significance, reflecting on the Ram Temple's construction details and extensive preparations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to participate in the rituals and address the gathering.

Security Measures

Security was of paramount importance, with stringent measures in place to ensure the safety of the event. Deployments of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Rapid Action Force were evident, managing the security of an event of this magnitude and importance. The event, besides its religious significance, also serves as a testament to the scale of coordination and security measures that can be achieved for such large-scale events.