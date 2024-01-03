Emcure Pharmaceuticals Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with New Injectables Unit in Gujarat

Indian pharmaceutical giant, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has recently inaugurated a new injectables production unit in Mehsana, Gujarat, marking a significant expansion of its manufacturing capabilities. With this new facility, the company aims to meet the growing demand for its product portfolio both domestically and internationally.

A New Chapter for Emcure Pharmaceuticals

The new production unit is part of the same location where Emcure Pharmaceuticals already operates a production line for oral formulations. This facility is a testament to the company’s continuous efforts to broaden its manufacturing capabilities and cater to a wider customer base. The company’s range of products includes oral solids, oral liquids, injectables, and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Boosting Capacity and Market Presence

The inauguration of the new injectables unit is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the market by enhancing its capacity to supply a differentiated product portfolio. Satish Mehta, the founder and CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, expressed optimism about the expanded capacity. He believes it will elevate the company’s ability to serve a broader range of customers across various markets.

Gujarat: A Hub for Pharmaceuticals and Renewable Energy

While Emcure Pharmaceuticals is expanding its footprint in Mehsana, the district of Gujarat is also making remarkable strides in the renewable energy sector. The state is home to Asia’s largest solar park, India’s first canal-top solar power project, and a Battery Energy Storage System project that provides round-the-clock solar power. Moreover, Gujarat is in the process of developing the world’s largest 30 GW Wind Solar Hybrid Renewable Energy Park in Kutch. These developments position Gujarat as a premier destination for both the pharmaceutical and renewable energy sectors in India.