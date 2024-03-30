Elvish Yadav Faces Gurugram Police Action for Illegal Use of Snakes in Videos

Following a directive from a Gurugram court, Elvish Yadav, a prominent YouTuber, and singer Rahul Yadav, alias Fazalpuria, have been booked by Gurugram Police for the unauthorized use of protected snakes in their video content. This legal action traces back to a complaint filed by animal rights activist Saurabh Gupta, who alleged that Yadav and his team utilized snakes listed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in a widely circulated video. Currently, Elvish Yadav is entangled in three legal battles across Delhi-NCR, with charges ranging from the illegal use of snakes to involvement in a snake venom supply case.

Chronology of Legal Troubles

Elvish Yadav's legal woes intensified following his recent bail from a Noida court for a case related to the supply of snake venom at a rave party. This case, among others filed by Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals (PFA), highlights the ongoing struggle against wildlife violations in digital content. The specific incident leading to the latest FIR involved a video shot at Gurugram's Earth Iconic Mall, showcasing prohibited snake species. Despite previous complaints and a direct meeting with the Gurugram Commissioner, it took a court order for police action to materialize.

Public Response and Future Implications

In the aftermath of his arrest and subsequent bail, Elvish Yadav took to social media to reflect on his experiences and express gratitude towards both supporters and critics. His statement, aimed at turning a new leaf, underscores the complex relationship between digital content creators, legal boundaries, and wildlife protection. As Yadav faces these allegations, the case brings to light the broader issue of the exploitation of wildlife for entertainment and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of existing wildlife protection laws.

Broader Context and Legal Framework

The legal actions against Elvish Yadav are part of a larger narrative of increasing scrutiny over digital content involving wildlife. Similar cases, such as the action sought under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against YouTubers in Odisha for exploiting protected species, indicate a growing awareness and intolerance for wildlife violations in India. These developments highlight the critical role of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in safeguarding India's biodiversity against emerging threats in the digital age.