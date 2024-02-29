Elephant in Jaipur Attacks Russian Tourist: Calls for Animal Rights Intensify

This is the terrifying moment an elephant giving rides in Jaipur, India decided to stage a protest against her working conditions in the most dramatic way possible. Gouri the elephant was filmed swinging a Russian tourist round with her trunk, throwing her across the courtyard before calmly wandering off. At least two people were injured during the incident, with the Russian tourist suffering a broken leg.

Elephants are rarely aggressive, say animal welfare groups, but can become violent when threatened or mistreated. Advocates are now suggesting Gouri be moved to a sanctuary, with PETA calling for tourists to 'vote with their wallets' and boycott tourism businesses that use elephants.

Incident Sparks Global Outrage

A Russian tourist was attacked by an elephant used for rides in Jaipur, India, sparking outrage and renewing concerns about the treatment of elephants in the tourism industry. The incident, captured on surveillance camera footage, highlighted the aggressive behavior of the elephant, named Gouri, who has a history of attacks.

Animal Welfare at the Forefront

Animal rights group PETA has called for the immediate relocation of Gouri to a sanctuary and the replacement of elephant rides with eco-friendly vehicles. This incident sheds light on the mistreatment and psychological distress faced by elephants used for tourism in India.

Renewed Calls for Change

The recent attack by an elephant on a Russian tourist in Jaipur, India, has brought the issue of animal welfare in the tourism industry back into the spotlight. As calls for change grow louder, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for more ethical treatment of animals worldwide. The hope is that this event will not only lead to a better life for Gouri but will also spark a broader conversation about the rights and welfare of animals used in tourism.