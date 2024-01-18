en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Elephant from Similipal National Park Stirs Baripada Town: A Tale of Unusual Intrusion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Elephant from Similipal National Park Stirs Baripada Town: A Tale of Unusual Intrusion

In an unusual turn of events, a wild elephant from Similipal National Park found its way into the heart of Baripada town in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, causing a stir among residents and officials alike. The pachyderm’s unexpected visit, which lasted close to six hours, began when it trespassed into MKC Government High School, a scenario that would have been unthinkable on a typical day.

The Incident

Despite the school being closed for Makar Sankranti and Srimandir Parikrama Pralakpa inauguration, some students found themselves in the midst of unexpected excitement as they were present in the hostel. The elephant, in its exploration, broke the school’s boundary wall, leading to the evacuation of about 30 children from the premises. Despite the understandable fear and panic, the situation was handled smoothly, with no injuries reported.

The Response and the Aftermath

From the high school, the elephant moved on to another English medium school, which remained closed during the time of the incident. The town’s police department promptly swung into action to ensure public safety, blocking major roads and advising residents to stay indoors. The police also issued advisories against provoking the animal while it was in the marketplace, a crucial measure in preventing the situation from escalating.

Return to the Wild

Forest officials from Similipal National Park, armed with a tranquillizer, chased the elephant and successfully returned it to the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary. A total of around 50 forest and police personnel were involved in the operation. Post the incident, four forest teams continued to monitor the elephant after it re-entered the National Park, ensuring it posed no further threat to the town’s residents.

In the end, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the fine balance between human habitats and the wilderness, and the need for vigilance and preparedness when these boundaries are breached.

0
India Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
32 seconds ago
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
Eden Gardens, the historic cricket venue, witnessed a remarkable performance from Bengal on Day II of the Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh. Despite a day marred by bad light and fog that cost an entire session, Bengal managed to conclude the day at a comfortable 381 for eight after only 55 overs
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
5 mins ago
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
ABC Gas (International) Limited Welcomes New Director, Mr. Viral Ranpura
5 mins ago
ABC Gas (International) Limited Welcomes New Director, Mr. Viral Ranpura
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
3 mins ago
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
4 mins ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
4 mins ago
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Latest Headlines
World News
C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins: The Texans' Game Plan Against the Ravens
16 seconds
C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins: The Texans' Game Plan Against the Ravens
Political Scandals and Controversies: A Global Shift in Discourse
23 seconds
Political Scandals and Controversies: A Global Shift in Discourse
Graham Potter at Emirates Stadium: A Signal for Crystal Palace?
30 seconds
Graham Potter at Emirates Stadium: A Signal for Crystal Palace?
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
32 seconds
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
44 seconds
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
5 mins
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
5 mins
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
5 mins
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
5 mins
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app