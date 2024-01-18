Elephant from Similipal National Park Stirs Baripada Town: A Tale of Unusual Intrusion

In an unusual turn of events, a wild elephant from Similipal National Park found its way into the heart of Baripada town in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, causing a stir among residents and officials alike. The pachyderm’s unexpected visit, which lasted close to six hours, began when it trespassed into MKC Government High School, a scenario that would have been unthinkable on a typical day.

The Incident

Despite the school being closed for Makar Sankranti and Srimandir Parikrama Pralakpa inauguration, some students found themselves in the midst of unexpected excitement as they were present in the hostel. The elephant, in its exploration, broke the school’s boundary wall, leading to the evacuation of about 30 children from the premises. Despite the understandable fear and panic, the situation was handled smoothly, with no injuries reported.

The Response and the Aftermath

From the high school, the elephant moved on to another English medium school, which remained closed during the time of the incident. The town’s police department promptly swung into action to ensure public safety, blocking major roads and advising residents to stay indoors. The police also issued advisories against provoking the animal while it was in the marketplace, a crucial measure in preventing the situation from escalating.

Return to the Wild

Forest officials from Similipal National Park, armed with a tranquillizer, chased the elephant and successfully returned it to the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary. A total of around 50 forest and police personnel were involved in the operation. Post the incident, four forest teams continued to monitor the elephant after it re-entered the National Park, ensuring it posed no further threat to the town’s residents.

In the end, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the fine balance between human habitats and the wilderness, and the need for vigilance and preparedness when these boundaries are breached.