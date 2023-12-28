en English
India

Elephant Causes Havoc at Haridwar Court: A Tale of Unforeseen Intrusion

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:06 am EST
Elephant Causes Havoc at Haridwar Court: A Tale of Unforeseen Intrusion

On a day that will be etched in the annals of Haridwar’s judicial history, an elephant caused an uproar at the district court by breaking through the gate and intruding into the premises. The event was captured on video and shared on social media by Indian Forest Officer Dr. PM Dhakate. As per his post, the elephant, using its remarkable memory, was able to navigate its way to the court by following traditional paths.

Elephant’s Unexpected Court Appearance

The incident unfolded in the Roshanabad neighborhood of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, where the elephant stormed into the district and sessions court, causing palpable panic. This mammoth intruder was believed to have escaped from the nearby Rajaji Tiger Reserve. As the elephant sauntered around the premises, onlookers could only watch in shock and awe as it knocked down the main gate and meandered within the complex.

Forest Department’s Swift Response

The Uttarakhand Forest Department had to intervene immediately and exert considerable effort to guide the elephant back to its natural habitat. The authorities responded swiftly, firing rounds in the air to scare the animal away and avoid any potential harm to the public or further damage to the property. Despite the chaos, there were no reports of injuries to humans or destruction of vehicles.

Elephant Intrusion Sparks Online Discussion

The video of this unprecedented event has since gone viral, igniting various reactions on social media. Some netizens have humorously suggested that the elephant was seeking justice for habitat loss, while others wondered if the animal’s curiosity was sparked by the vocal exclamations of the onlookers. This occurrence, beyond its immediate shock value, has undoubtedly prompted serious discussions about the escalating human-elephant conflict and the need for effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

India Social Issues Wildlife
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

