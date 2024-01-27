Elders from Ancient Cultures Come Together at ICCS's 8th International Conference

The International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS) has announced the 8th edition of its Triennial International Conference and Gathering of Elders. This esteemed event is scheduled to unfold at Shiksha Valley School in Dibrugarh, Assam, from January 28 to February 1, 2024. The ICCS, a non-political, non-religious, and non-profit organization, has its roots in the vision of Dr. Yashwant Pathak. Its grand objective is to assemble spiritual masters and elders from various ancient traditions and cultures worldwide, fostering a unique platform for exchange and enlightenment.

Interchange of Indigenous Knowledge

With a rich tapestry of around 300 individuals from over 33 countries participating, the conference serves as a global melting pot of indigenous knowledge. The agenda focuses on fostering sustainable prosperity across the world through the exchange of ancient wisdom. A variety of activities, including paper presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural nights, have been organized. These are aimed at facilitating conversations around ecological wisdom, collaborative governance, and the revival of traditions.

Notable Attendees and Learning Opportunities

The inaugural ceremony of the conference will be graced by some illustrious figures. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and RSS Sarsanghachaalak, Mohan Bhagwat, will be the chief guests. The conference's closing will feature a field tour to the Research Institute of the World's Ancient Traditions, Cultures, and Heritage (RIWATCH). This will culminate in the inauguration of a museum and the International House of Thoughts by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu. Dattatreya Hosable, Sarkaryavah of RSS, will also be present during this event along with the CM and Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Power of Press and Publicity

The ICCS has extended an invitation to the press, emphasizing the event's significance and impact. The presence of media representatives will provide a unique opportunity to interact with the speakers, understand their perspectives, and immerse themselves in various cultures. This will aid in effectively relaying the message of the conference to a wider audience, thus amplifying the reach of these ancient traditions and cultures' wisdom.