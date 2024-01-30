Eknath Shinde: The Maratha Leader Shaping Maharashtra's Politics

Eknath Shinde, once a low-profile leader from Shiv Sena, has emerged as a key player in Maharashtra's political landscape. Leveraging his Maratha credentials, Shinde has strategically positioned himself as a spearhead for the community, challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) traditional voter base of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Rise of Eknath Shinde

Shinde's ascension began in the aftermath of a political coup by the BJP, which aimed to split Shiv Sena and topple the government of Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray's coalition with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress had ousted the BJP post the 2019 assembly elections. Selected for his intimate knowledge of Sena and his close ties with the influential Maratha community, Shinde quickly transitioned from being a mere pawn to establishing his own political stronghold.

Capitalizing on the Maratha Reservation Movement

In the midst of this political game, activist Manoj Jarange led an agitation for Maratha reservation. The movement gained momentum when the police, under unclear directives, lathi-charged his supporters. Shinde wisely aligned with Jarange's cause, consolidating his position among the Marathas and becoming a formidable challenger to the BJP and its OBC base.

Political Implications and Challenges

Shinde's recent move to include Marathas in the OBC category has stirred Maharashtra's political dynamics. This proposal, which could make over 25 million Marathas eligible for government job reservations and quotas, has sparked discontent among OBCs. Legal challenges are anticipated, adding further complexity to the situation. Despite these hurdles, Shinde's ambition to fill the political void left by Maratha stalwart Sharad Pawar and become indispensable to the BJP is manifest.