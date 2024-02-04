Eicher Enters Small Commercial Vehicle Segment with Electric-First Truck

In a significant announcement at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles, revealed its new range of Small Commercial Vehicles (SCVs). This move marks the company's strategic foray into the SCV segment, a market propelled by rapid urbanization, burgeoning e-commerce, increased personal consumption, and the advent of hub-and-spoke distribution models.

Introducing the Pro Business Pro Planet Range

The SCV range, christened as the Pro Business Pro Planet range, includes vehicles with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) between 2 and 3.5 tons. This entry underscores Eicher's commitment to offering innovative, sustainable, and economically viable transportation solutions.

Electric-First Eicher Truck: A Step Towards Sustainable Transportation

The unveiling of an electric-first Eicher truck is a pivotal part of this strategy, expressing the company's commitment to electric mobility. The electric variant of the SCV, scheduled for customer trials in April 2024, emphasizes Eicher's focus on providing eco-friendly transportation solutions. The company further plans to introduce clean Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and diesel variants.

Make in India: A Commitment to Domestic Production

Eicher's SCV has been designed and developed in India, reflecting the company's alignment with the Make in India initiative. The state-of-the-art manufacturing operations will be based in Bhopal, further emphasizing Eicher's commitment to domestic production.

Aftermarket Experience: A Focus on Customer Support

Eicher prioritizes the aftermarket experience for its customers. All Eicher vehicles will feature 100% connectivity through the innovative Uptime Centre, leveraging artificial intelligence for remote diagnostics. Eicher's extensive service network includes more than 425 authorized service centers and 8,000 retail centers. The company has also introduced 'Eicher Site Support' at 240 locations.

Eicher's entry into the SCV segment and the launch of the electric-first Eicher truck contribute significantly to Eicher's commitment to sustainable and technologically advanced transportation solutions. Eicher is poised to play a key role in transforming urban logistics and last-mile distribution, contributing to India's sustainable growth.