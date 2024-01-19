EFFIE India AWARDS 2023: Mondelez, McCann Worldgroup, and Enormous Emerge Winners at Grand Event

The 'EFFIE India AWARDS 2023' held in Mumbai recently was a grand demonstration of marketing and advertising prowess, with the event organized by The Advertising Club attracting industry stalwarts and promising newcomers alike. Sponsors for the event included prominent names such as the Celebrity Cricket League, Craving Digital, Diageo India, and Heineken Silver Beer. The awards, known for championing effectiveness in advertising, saw a record-breaking 1276 entries from 79 agencies, marking a new high in its 23-year legacy.

Mondelez India, McCann Worldgroup India Take Top Honors

Mondelez India emerged as the Client of the Year at the EFFIE India AWARDS 2023. Known for their innovative strategies and effective marketing, Mondelez India has been a consistent performer in the industry. On the other hand, McCann Worldgroup India was awarded the Agency of the Year. Their creative prowess and strategic brilliance were recognized, reinforcing their position as leaders in India's advertising landscape.

Grand EFFIE to Enormous for Jaquar's Campaign

The Grand EFFIE, one of the most coveted awards of the night, was won by Enormous for their 'Unimaginable Brand Extensions' campaign for Jaquar. The campaign's effectiveness and unique approach were lauded, reflecting the agency's understanding of the market and the ability to craft compelling narratives.

Advertising Club President Emphasizes Storytelling and Strategic Brilliance

Rana Barua, the president of The Advertising Club, stressed the need for storytelling and strategic brilliance in the advertising industry. Barua's words resonate with the core values of EFFIE India, which celebrates effective marketing and advertising. The chairperson of EFFIE India, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, recognized the judges' efforts in reviewing the record number of entries. The co-chairperson, Pradeep Dwivedi, lauded the hard work put in by the agencies and brands in ideation and execution, acknowledging the significance of EFFIEs in offering insights into advertising awards.