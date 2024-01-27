Educational Advocacy: College Sadhana Samithi Petitions for New College in Rajoli Mandal

In the historic town of Alampur, a Saturday meeting transpired that could potentially reshape the educational landscape of Rajoli Mandal. A delegation from the College Sadhana Samithi, an organization devoted to advocating for educational advancements, converged with Shri C. Damodara Rajanarasimha, the incumbent Minister of State Medical Health & Technology and District In-Charge. The crux of the meeting was the Samithi's plea for the establishment of a college in Rajoli Mandal, an area that has long yearned for higher educational institutions.

A Plea for Progress

The delegation was led by convener Gajula Iswaraiah and comprised of dedicated members P. Madanna, Prakash, Jayanna, Man Doddi Madanna, Baburao, Pulipati Dastagiri, and ZPTC Sugunamma. These representatives carried the hopes and aspirations of the youth in Rajoli Mandal, who have been clamoring for better educational opportunities.

The Petition: A Symbol of Hope

In order to formalize their request, the Samithi presented a petition to the Minister. This document is not just a piece of paper, but a symbol of the collective desire for progress and an appeal for the government's assistance in realizing this aspiration.

Waiting for a Response

With the petition now in the hands of the Minister, the Samithi, and the entire Rajoli Mandal, wait with bated breath for a positive response. A new college could open countless doors for the students in the area, paving the way for a brighter, more educated future. It would not only be a victory for the Samithi but for the entire community, signaling a step forward in the ongoing journey towards educational advancement.