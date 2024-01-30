ED's Visit to Jharkhand CM's Residence Ignites Political Uproar

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) impromptu visit to the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in New Delhi on Monday sparked a flurry of activity among the ruling coalition in Ranchi. This coalition comprises the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The sight of Delhi Police outside Soren's home gave rise to conjecture that the Chief Minister might be taken into custody.

Urgent Assembly of Congress MLAs

This turn of events led the state Congress leadership to swiftly summon its Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to Ranchi. High-level meetings were convened among top leaders to discuss the situation and strategize for future actions. The visit comes after Soren was previously questioned for seven hours by the ED in a land scam case on January 20.

The Backlash and Protest

In response to what they see as harassment by the central agency at the instruction of higher political powers, JMM supporters from four districts rallied behind Soren. They staged a march to Raj Bhavan and even blocked a highway in Jamshedpur.

The Alleged Land Fraud Case

The ED's visit was linked to a money laundering investigation pertaining to an alleged land fraud case. This investigation relates to a 'huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia' in Jharkhand, resulting in the arrest of 14 individuals, including a 2011-batch IAS officer. Amidst the political storm and protests by JMM workers in Ranchi and other state parts, the BJP claimed that the chief minister has been absconding. Conversely, the Congress has alleged a well-orchestrated conspiracy to create confusion about Soren's location.