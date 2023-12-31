Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Panel

Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Company, has made a significant leap by joining the esteemed panel of judges on the third season of Shark Tank India. As one of the first financial services executives to become a judge on the program, her participation marks a unique convergence of traditional finance and innovative startups.

Investing in India’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

During her tenure on the show, Gupta has been struck by the entrepreneurial spirit pervasive among businesses in tier I, II, and III cities in India. She views her participation as a way to contribute to India’s growth by gaining a deeper understanding of early-stage businesses. Gupta’s investment decisions on the show are made in her personal capacity, reflecting her commitment to fostering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Financial Literacy and the ‘Constant Hustle’

Emphasizing the importance of financial literacy, Gupta has initiated systematic investment plans (SIPs) on the set of Shark Tank India. She sees this as an opportunity to promote a culture of regular saving and investing among India’s aspiring entrepreneurs. Moreover, the ‘constant hustle’ that she has witnessed on the show has inspired her to incorporate this relentless drive into her role at Edelweiss.

Insights and Interactions

Gupta has gleaned valuable insights into brand building, marketing, and social media strategies from her fellow judges and the competing entrepreneurs. She strongly refutes claims that the show is scripted, affirming the reality and spontaneity of the interactions. The third season of Shark Tank India features a diverse lineup of entrepreneurs and business leaders, providing Gupta with a vast array of business perspectives and insights.