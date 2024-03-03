Edelweiss Alternatives Acquires Bengaluru IT Park from MFAR for Rs 1,475 Crore, Eyes Rental Yield Boost

In a landmark deal, Edelweiss Alternatives secures a 1.21-million-sq-ft IT park in Bengaluru, marking the year's largest office tower buyout. Edelweiss's rental fund, raising Rs 5,000 crore, aims to enhance asset value through strategic upgrades and operational efficiencies. This acquisition aligns with its strategy to build a substantial portfolio in India's major cities, targeting high rental income and capital appreciation amidst a robust commercial real estate market.

Strategic Acquisition in Bengaluru's Prime Location

Located in Hebbal, along Bellary Road and Outer Ring Road, the 12-storey office tower positions itself within a bustling integrated mixed-use development. With leases averaging six years and a near 100% occupancy rate, the property hosts multinational and domestic firms across various sectors. Edelweiss Alternatives' investment through its rental yield fund reflects a tactical move to capitalize on Bengaluru's thriving IT and commercial hub, promising significant rental yields and asset appreciation.

Operational and Financial Optimization

The fund's strategy includes leveraging technology, obtaining certifications, and planning capital expenditures to boost the property's financial and operational performance. A proposed capex and upgradation plan aims to reposition the asset, attract premium tenants, and secure higher rentals. This approach not only enhances the property's value but also aligns with Edelweiss Alternatives' goal to offer investors lucrative pre-REITs investment opportunities focused on rental income and capital growth.

Growth Prospects and Market Confidence

With net absorption in India's top seven office markets reaching a post-COVID milestone of 41.97 million sq ft in 2023, institutional investors are increasingly confident in the sector's growth and resilience. Edelweiss Alternatives' acquisition reflects a broader trend of significant investments in India's commercial real estate, driven by its potential for high returns and strategic importance in a global investment portfolio. As the market continues to evolve, such deals underscore the sector's attractiveness and the strategic vision of investors like Edelweiss Alternatives.