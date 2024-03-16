Ed Sheeran's Mumbai Concert 2024: Essential Guide for Attendees

As part of his global +–=÷× Tour, Ed Sheeran is set to mesmerize fans in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds on March 16, 2024. This marks Sheeran's eagerly awaited return to India since his last performance in 2017, promising an unforgettable night of music and melody. With special performances by Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott, the concert is a must-attend event for music lovers. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of this musical extravaganza.

Ticket Information and Refund Policy

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's concert are exclusively available at bookmyshow.com, with general admission priced at ₹9,500 and the South Deck experience at ₹16,000. These tickets offer perks like dedicated amenities and an elevated viewing deck. A maximum of six tickets per transaction is allowed to ensure fair access for all fans. In case of cancellation, ticket holders are assured of a full refund, excluding booking fees and delivery charges, processed through the original payment method.

Entry Guidelines and On-Site Amenities

Concert goers aged 5 and above are welcome, with minors under 18 requiring adult supervision. Security checks are mandatory for entry, and re-entry is not permitted. Attendees are advised to arrive in groups for convenience during ID checks. Due to the lack of parking facilities, public transport is recommended. Essential items such as wristbands will be provided prior to the event, and attendees are advised to come prepared, keeping in mind the prohibition on professional cameras and large bags. A selection of food and beverages will be available on-site, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Exclusive Perks for Marriott Bonvoy Members

Marriott Bonvoy members are in for a treat with exclusive access to unique experiences, including guided site tours and lounge access. Redeeming points through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform also offers members a chance for a VIP concert experience, including tickets and a luxurious stay at The St. Regis Mumbai. This partnership highlights the added value of being a Marriott Bonvoy member, providing unforgettable moments beyond the concert.

The anticipation for Ed Sheeran's concert in Mumbai is palpable, promising an evening of memorable performances and music. As fans from across the country and beyond prepare to converge on the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, the event is set to be a landmark moment in India's concert history. Whether a die-hard Sheeran fan or simply in love with live music, this concert is an unmissable event of 2024.