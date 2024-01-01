en English
Business

Economists Predict India’s FY25 GDP Growth to be between 6.2-6.4%, Government Capex Leads

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Economists Predict India's FY25 GDP Growth to be between 6.2-6.4%, Government Capex Leads

A recent poll led by CNBC-TV18, collecting insights from a diverse group of economists, reveals a collective prediction regarding India’s economic landscape for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25). Nearly two-thirds, or 60%, of these experts anticipate India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to fall within the 6.2-6.4% range.

Predictions and Expectations

Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, Dr V K Vijayakumar, diverges slightly from the majority, projecting a more optimistic 6.7% GDP growth in FY25. As India gears up for its interim Budget for 2024-25, the nation expects to witness a 10% increase in budgetary capital expenditure over the current fiscal year. This surge in capital expenditure, colloquially referred to as Capex, is forecasted to ascend to a staggering 11 trillion rupees.

Government Capex: The Primary Driver

According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, approximately 70% of economists are of the opinion that this upswing in government Capex will serve as the primary catalyst for economic growth in 2024. The influence of Capex on economic expansion has been a point of discussion among economists worldwide. The consensus drawn from this poll aligns with the narrative of Capex being a key determinant of economic trajectories.

Impact of Upcoming General Election

The impending General Election in India is another significant factor that is expected to shape India’s economic path. The relationship between political climates and economic stability is an intricate one, often subjecting economies to fluctuations based on electoral outcomes. Economists and financial strategists are keeping a keen eye on the unfolding political events in anticipation of their potential impact on the country’s economy.

Madan Sabnavis, the Chief Economist at Bank Of Baroda, will be offering his expert analysis on these poll findings in an upcoming discussion. His insights are anticipated to shed light on the potential implications of these predictions, providing a more nuanced understanding of India’s economic prospects in FY25.

Business Economy India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

