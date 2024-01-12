en English
Business

Economic Resilience and Banking Sector Transformation in India Post-COVID-19

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
In the face of an unprecedented global crisis, India has showcased resilience and adaptability. This was the central theme of a speech given at the 31st annual management convention of the Thrissur Management Association recently. The speaker reflected on the economic upheavals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed the transformative journey of the Indian banking sector in response to these challenges.

Global Economic Shakeup from COVID-19

The pandemic led to a 3.5% contraction in global GDP in 2020, marking it as one of the worst worldwide economic downturns in history. India, too, felt the sting with a 5.8% contraction in its GDP for the fiscal year 2020-21, the most severe economic contraction in its history. It was a synchronized global recession, affecting over 90% of economies, a scale of impact not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Response to the Crisis

In the face of this daunting reality, governments and central banks worldwide leapt into action. Massive fiscal and monetary policy measures were implemented, including stimulus packages, quantitative easing, and support to maintain credit flows and economic activity. By mid-2021, the IMF estimated that global economic stimulus had reached around $16 trillion, nearly 20% of global GDP. India announced a special economic package of approximately Rs 27.1 lakh crore to alleviate the pandemic’s effects. The Reserve Bank of India, not to be left behind, reduced the repo rate and implemented regulatory measures to bolster the economy.

New Challenges and India’s Resilience

However, geopolitical upheavals, particularly the conflict in Europe leading to commodity market disruptions, posed fresh complications. Yet, amidst all this, India’s economic recovery was remarkable. The Indian economy showed signs of recovery, and the government persisted on the path of fiscal consolidation, demonstrating its fortitude and resilience.

Transformation of the Indian Banking Sector

The speech also underlined the transformative journey of the Indian banking sector. There has been an increase in the penetration of banking, the rise of technology in finance, and partnerships between banks and fintech companies. Financial inclusiveness has become a priority. India’s payment systems, especially the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), are recognized as one of the best globally, further solidifying India’s economic progress.

In conclusion, India’s economic resilience and the transformation of its banking sector post-COVID-19 are remarkable. With strong economic fundamentals, robust recovery, and positive assessments from global organizations, India stands as a beacon of hope amidst global disruptions.

Business Economy India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

