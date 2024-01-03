Economic Impact of India’s Coal Dependency: An In-depth Study

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai witnessed India expressing its inability to break free from its dependence on coal, a crucial source of its energy production. An in-depth study led by Kopal Agrawal from Ahmedabad University, recently published in the Energy Research and Social Science journal, has shed light on the economic repercussions of this coal dependency in India.

Decoding Economic Implications of Coal Dependence

The research focused on 88 districts across India that account for the majority of the nation’s coal mining and over half of its coal-based power generation. The startling findings revealed that ten districts, primarily located in central India, are significantly exposed to the adverse effects of a potential coal phaseout. These districts are heavily reliant on coal for local economic stability, revenue, and employment, thereby making the transition from coal an uphill battle.

Understanding Vulnerability to Coal Transition

The districts identified in the study are characterized by populations with low adaptive capacity due to factors such as low gross value added, low literacy rates, poverty, and a high proportion of unskilled labor. The implications of the coal transition are therefore regionally concentrated, emphasizing the need for a nuanced understanding of local challenges during the transition phase.

Reimagining Transition Policies

The researchers underscored that the objective of the study was not to debate the necessity of phasing out coal. Instead, they aimed to comprehend the local challenges of a just transition. Consequently, they propose that transition policies should focus on the most vulnerable districts, with strategies for redevelopment, environmental improvements, skill development, restoration of traditional livelihoods, and industry diversification.

In Gujarat, the districts of Kutch, Bharuch, Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, and Kheda were evaluated for their vulnerability to coal transition. Kutch emerged as the most vulnerable, while Surat was less so, and the remaining districts were least vulnerable.

The research’s findings are a stark reminder of the immense economic and social challenges that lie ahead for India as it navigates the treacherous road of energy transition. The onus now rests on policy-makers to devise effective strategies that not only facilitate a smooth transition away from coal but also address the pressing socio-economic needs of the most vulnerable districts.