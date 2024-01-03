en English
Ecom Express Appoints Pankaj Singh as First Chief Commercial Officer

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:25 am EST
Ecom Express Appoints Pankaj Singh as First Chief Commercial Officer

In a strategic move to strengthen its profit and loss (P&L) focus, logistics solutions provider, Ecom Express Ltd, has appointed Pankaj Singh as its first-ever Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Set to assume office on January 4, 2024, Singh brings a wealth of experience from his entrepreneurial journey, including his stint as the founder of proptech venture, Multiliving Technologies.

Strengthening Procurement Process

As CCO, Singh will oversee the entire procurement process of Ecom Express, encompassing sourcing, spend management, and strategic cost management of the supply chain. This initiative forms part of the company’s broader strategy to institute a firm cost management agenda.

Entrepreneurial Background

Graduating from IIM-Ahmedabad in 2011, Singh has a commendable record of founding and managing businesses that synergize physical real estate with technological solutions. His successful management of multi-thousand crore spends for large brands is a testament to his prowess in this domain. Previously, he also held the position of Chief Growth Officer at The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

CEO’s Confidence in New CCO

Ajay Chitkara, CEO and MD of Ecom Express, expressed his confidence in Singh’s capabilities, particularly his deep understanding of startups and his focus on cost efficiency. Chitkara believes that Singh’s leadership will significantly impact the P&L and further solidify Ecom Express’s standing in the logistics sector.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

