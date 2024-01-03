EbixCash Reports Remarkable YOY Growth across Multiple Travel Business Segments

In a remarkable display of resilience and growth, EbixCash, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc., has reported a significant surge in multiple segments of its travel business for the year 2023. The astounding performance is a testament to the firm’s innovative strategies and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Unprecedented Growth across Segments

The Corporate Travel business, a cornerstone in EbixCash’s diverse portfolio, witnessed a 60% year-over-year increase, adding 57 new clients in both the large and mid-cap segments. Further, the company experienced a 40% boost in its business with Low-Cost Carriers (LCC), and a 37% rise in the Global Distribution System (GDS) segments. The LCC carrier Indigo reported a 33% YOY growth, signaling a strong foothold in the budget airline sector.

Leadership in MICE & Event-based Travel

EbixCash continued to reign supreme in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) & Event-based travel sector, posting a 25% YOY revenue growth. The international MICE segment saw passenger growth of approximately 150% and 47% across the combined domestic and international segment, propelled by an 80% increase in new client acquisitions.

Inbound Business and International Presence

The company’s inbound business recorded a mind-boggling 287% surge in incoming passenger numbers and a 264% YOY growth in revenue. EbixCash maintained its leadership position in ASEAN countries, reporting a 28% growth in Indonesia and the Philippines. Additionally, the firm launched The Deccan Odyssey, a luxury train in India, in partnership with MTDC, achieving over 75% occupancy and sold-out peak dates. With a market share of 69% in India’s luxury train segment, EbixCash operates trains like the Palace on Wheels and Maharaja’s Express.

Official Travel Agent for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

In a notable highlight, EbixCash Travel’s sports division served as the official travel agent for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The company’s intricate blend of physical and digital presence, with over 650,000 physical agent outlets combined with an online digital platform, offers a wide range of services. These services span from domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange, prepaid gift cards, utility payments, to travel services. Operating in approximately 16 international airports, EbixCash leads in the international remittance business and provides varied software solutions in wealth, asset, and lending management, insurance, bus information systems, and business process outsourcing services.