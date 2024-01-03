en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

EbixCash Reports Remarkable YOY Growth across Multiple Travel Business Segments

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
EbixCash Reports Remarkable YOY Growth across Multiple Travel Business Segments

In a remarkable display of resilience and growth, EbixCash, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc., has reported a significant surge in multiple segments of its travel business for the year 2023. The astounding performance is a testament to the firm’s innovative strategies and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Unprecedented Growth across Segments

The Corporate Travel business, a cornerstone in EbixCash’s diverse portfolio, witnessed a 60% year-over-year increase, adding 57 new clients in both the large and mid-cap segments. Further, the company experienced a 40% boost in its business with Low-Cost Carriers (LCC), and a 37% rise in the Global Distribution System (GDS) segments. The LCC carrier Indigo reported a 33% YOY growth, signaling a strong foothold in the budget airline sector.

Leadership in MICE & Event-based Travel

EbixCash continued to reign supreme in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) & Event-based travel sector, posting a 25% YOY revenue growth. The international MICE segment saw passenger growth of approximately 150% and 47% across the combined domestic and international segment, propelled by an 80% increase in new client acquisitions.

Inbound Business and International Presence

The company’s inbound business recorded a mind-boggling 287% surge in incoming passenger numbers and a 264% YOY growth in revenue. EbixCash maintained its leadership position in ASEAN countries, reporting a 28% growth in Indonesia and the Philippines. Additionally, the firm launched The Deccan Odyssey, a luxury train in India, in partnership with MTDC, achieving over 75% occupancy and sold-out peak dates. With a market share of 69% in India’s luxury train segment, EbixCash operates trains like the Palace on Wheels and Maharaja’s Express.

Official Travel Agent for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

In a notable highlight, EbixCash Travel’s sports division served as the official travel agent for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The company’s intricate blend of physical and digital presence, with over 650,000 physical agent outlets combined with an online digital platform, offers a wide range of services. These services span from domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange, prepaid gift cards, utility payments, to travel services. Operating in approximately 16 international airports, EbixCash leads in the international remittance business and provides varied software solutions in wealth, asset, and lending management, insurance, bus information systems, and business process outsourcing services.

0
Business India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Local Currency Debt: South Africa's Economic Lifeline Amidst Rising Fiscal Challenges

By Mazhar Abbas

Breal Group Acquires Purity Brewing Co, Ensuring Its Continued Success

By BNN Correspondents

Hydrogen Utopia Scales Up with Investment in Cannabis Producer and Expansion into Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

UAE's FSRA Updates Guidance on Terrorist and Proliferation Financing Red Flags

By Hadeel Hashem

Pavlodar SEZ in Kazakhstan to Launch Ten Export-Oriented Projects ...
@Business · 2 mins
Pavlodar SEZ in Kazakhstan to Launch Ten Export-Oriented Projects ...
heart comment 0
Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound’s 2023 Car Market Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound's 2023 Car Market Preferences
Middle East Emphasizes on Labelling and Packaging as Key Growth Drivers

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Middle East Emphasizes on Labelling and Packaging as Key Growth Drivers
Jeep Unleashes the New 2024 Wrangler SUV in Korea: A Journey Towards Revitalization

By Israel Ojoko

Jeep Unleashes the New 2024 Wrangler SUV in Korea: A Journey Towards Revitalization
Nigerian Real Estate Leaders Honored with Doctorate Awards in Ghana

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Real Estate Leaders Honored with Doctorate Awards in Ghana
Latest Headlines
World News
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness
1 min
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness
Battle of Strengths: UT Arlington Mavericks Face Tarleton State Texans in WAC Basketball
1 min
Battle of Strengths: UT Arlington Mavericks Face Tarleton State Texans in WAC Basketball
IUPUI Jaguars vs Robert Morris Colonials: Horizon League Basketball Showdown
2 mins
IUPUI Jaguars vs Robert Morris Colonials: Horizon League Basketball Showdown
Jude Wolfe Transfers to San Diego State, A New Chapter Begins
2 mins
Jude Wolfe Transfers to San Diego State, A New Chapter Begins
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pepperdine Waves: A Clash of Titans in the West Coast Conference
2 mins
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pepperdine Waves: A Clash of Titans in the West Coast Conference
Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club
2 mins
Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club
North Texas Mean Green vs. Wichita State Shockers: An AAC Basketball Showdown
2 mins
North Texas Mean Green vs. Wichita State Shockers: An AAC Basketball Showdown
Latur to Receive Ayushman Cards: A Step Towards Healthcare Equity
2 mins
Latur to Receive Ayushman Cards: A Step Towards Healthcare Equity
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
3 mins
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
57 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app