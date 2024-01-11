Easy Trip Planners' Shares Surge Amidst Maldives Dispute and Expansion into Insurance

Shares of Easy Trip Planners, operator of the online travel portal EaseMyTrip, soared more than 14 percent on January 11, 2024, maintaining an upward trajectory following a diplomatic dispute with the Maldives. The rise in the company's stock occurred despite the platform offering discounts on domestic travel within India, a move initiated after derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers against India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ministers, who have since been suspended, made their comments following Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep islands.

Dispute with the Maldives Sparks Rise in Stock

In response to the derogatory comments, EaseMyTrip temporarily halted all flight bookings to the Maldives and introduced discount codes 'NATIONFIRST' and 'BHARATFIRST' for its customers. This action was met with a plea from the Maldives Association of Tour and Travel Operators (MATATO) urging EaseMyTrip to resume flights to the Maldives. MATATO emphasized the importance of Indian tourists to the Maldives economy and expressed gratitude for the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Soars

The company's decision and the subsequent plea from MATATO positively impacted Easy Trip Planners' stock, which traded 13.9 percent higher at Rs 50.40 and outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50, which experienced a slight decline in the same period. Over the past six months, the company's stock has increased by 15 percent compared to the Nifty's 11 percent rise.

Expansion into the Insurance Market

In an effort to diversify its services and address customer needs in the insurance market, EaseMyTrip announced the launch of a new subsidiary, EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited. The company plans to leverage its existing user base of 20 million to tap into a ₹7.9 lakh crore market. Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, has assumed the role of Director in the new insurance brokerage subsidiary, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into new markets.