Eastern Railway’s Colossal Redevelopment Project for Andal Station: A Leap Towards Efficiency and Sustainability

The Eastern Railway has embarked on a colossal redevelopment project for Andal station, located on the Howrah – Asansol section. This initiative is part of an expansive plan to bolster the station’s capacity to serve the industrial belt it is nestled in and to fortify its connectivity to vital locations such as Asansol and Siuri. One of the marquee aspects of this project is the construction of the Andal bypass line.

Andal Bypass Line: A Solution to Rail Traffic Congestion

This bypass line will serve as a crucial link connecting Kajoragram station on the Andal – Sainthia section with Bhaktarnagar station on the Howrah – Asansol section. The bypass line, spanning 1.6 km in the UP direction and 2.54 km in the down direction, is projected to significantly alleviate rail traffic congestion in Andal. The Eastern Railway has allocated an impressive budget of Rs 97.54 crore to this bypass line, with a target to wrap up the project in the 2024-25 financial year.

Revamping Andal Station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Besides the bypass line, the Andal station is also set to undergo a holistic upgrade under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, backed by a budget of Rs. 20 crores. The scheme aims to infuse the station with advanced facilities and amenities, while also putting a spotlight on sustainability via energy-efficient lighting and waste management systems. The architectural renovation of the station includes the inception of a new north-side building to facilitate additional entry, and a refurbishment of the existing south-side facade, marrying tradition with modern design elements.

Transforming Surrounding Areas for Improved Passenger Movement

The project also encompasses plans to refurbish the surrounding areas to mitigate congestion and streamline passenger movement. This is particularly aimed at addressing challenges encountered at the underpass during the rainy season. Kaushik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway, underlined the commitment to bolster passenger amenities and catalyze economic growth through this initiative. The transformation of Andal Railway Station marks a significant stride towards efficiency, sustainability, and passenger-centric travel within Eastern Railway’s network.

In a separate announcement, Eastern Railway has declared a 30-day traffic and power block in the Tinpahar Barharwa Down Line section due to track maintenance work. This has resulted in the rescheduling of Kanchanjunga Express and Digha Malda Town Express. Additionally, South Eastern Railway has announced various train regulations and cancellations owing to developmental works in Adra Division.