Eastern Railway Launches Campaign to Tackle Illegal Encroachments

In a bold move to ensure passenger safety and maintain the integrity of its infrastructure, the Eastern Railway's Sealdah division has launched a thorough awareness campaign. The campaign is aimed at curbing the rampant problem of illegal encroachments on the Circular Railway. This step comes to light, particularly in the aftermath of a recent fire incident at Netra station, an event directly linked to unauthorized constructions on the railway property.

Public Engagement via Leaflet Distribution

As part of this campaign, leaflets were widely distributed at Bagbazar, Sovabazar Ahiritola, and Bidhannagar Road stations. These leaflets serve as an educational tool, enlightening the public about the dangers and potential ramifications of encroachment. The Eastern Railway believes that knowledge is power, hence, by informing and educating the public, they hope to instigate a change and encourage responsible behavior.

A Committed Eviction Drive

On January 24, a rigorous eviction drive was carried out at Netra station to remove encroachments. This operation involved the combined efforts of the commercial department, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the engineering department. The operation was planned meticulously to minimize disruption to passengers and to ensure the swift clearance of temporary structures and stalls posing safety threats.

Importance of Encroachment-Free Railway Stations

The Eastern Railway is committed to the safety and well-being of its passengers. They stress the importance of keeping railway stations and tracks free from obstructions. This is not only for the smooth running of trains but also for facilitating efficient emergency evacuations. Divisional Railway Manager, Deepak Nigam, has called for public cooperation in maintaining a clean and encroachment-free environment on railway properties. The message is clear: the safety and efficiency of the railway system is a collective responsibility.