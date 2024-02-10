Easterine Kire's Call to Preserve Authenticity in Nagaland's Literary Landscape

Easterine Kire, a decorated poet and writer, captivated the audience at the inaugural White Owl Literature Festival & Book Fair in Nagaland with her insights on the region's literary landscape. Delivering the keynote address, Kire, a recipient of the Hindu Literary Prize, emphasized the importance of quality control, good editing, and humility in writing. She reminded the young writers and storytellers to preserve their authenticity and trust in their abilities.

"A Call to Preserve Authenticity"

Reflecting on the role of Naga ancestors as storytellers and carriers of culture, Kire expressed concern over the intellectualization, politicization, and weaponization of storytelling. She urged indigenous writers and communities to value their originality and explore it to write good stories that offer hope and healing to the readers.

In her address, Kire encouraged young writers to be cautious before publishing their work, focusing on refining their writing and reading extensively to expand their minds. Meribeni Ngullie, a lawyer and reader, echoed Kire's sentiments, observing that the community of readers in Nagaland is still small and that many young people are more focused on content creation.

"Cultivating a Community of Readers"

Ngullie expressed her belief that literature festivals are a sign of a more civilized society and can help create a community of readers. Viketuno Rio, the festival director, hopes to see the literary community grow after the festival and encourages young adults to read, think, and write more.

Rio stated, "It's essential for young adults to read, think, and write more, enabling them to engage in meaningful dialogues and contribute to the literary scene's growth."

"The Power of Storytelling"

Highlighting the transformative power of storytelling, Kire emphasized its role in healing and giving hope. She stressed the importance of humility in the writing process, reminding young writers to value their unique voices and stories.

Kire shared, "Humility in writing means recognizing that your story, your voice, is just one part of the larger literary landscape. It's about being open to learning, growing, and refining your craft."

As the White Owl Literature Festival & Book Fair comes to a close, it leaves behind a renewed sense of purpose and passion for literature in Nagaland. With Kire's powerful message echoing in their minds, young writers and storytellers are inspired to preserve their authenticity, cultivate a community of readers, and harness the transformative power of storytelling.

In Nagaland's blossoming literary scene, the voices of indigenous writers and storytellers are finding their place, reminding the world of the importance of authenticity, humility, and the enduring power of storytelling.