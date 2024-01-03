East Coast Railway: Enhancing Regional Connectivity with Khurda Road-Balangir New Line Project

In a bid to enhance regional connectivity, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) is making strides in the Khurda Road-Balangir new line project, with a particular focus on completing the Sonepur-Purunakatak section by year’s end. This progression marks a significant stage in a larger railway project set to stimulate the local economy and fortify socio-cultural ties within the region.

Inspection and Advancement

Manoj Sharma, General Manager of ECoR, recently conducted a thorough inspection of the project. His focus was to ensure that the development of passenger amenities, safety measures, and infrastructure works are progressing as outlined. The review covered various aspects, including the development of the parking area, circulating area, and landscaping.

Project Milestones

Thus far, the Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project has made commendable progress, with a total completion of 152.8 km out of the projected 301 km. This achievement encompasses approximately 105 km from Khurda Road to Dasapalla and about 47 km from Balangir to Sonepur. ECoR’s target for 2024 includes an additional 73 km rail line extending from Sonepur to Purunakatak.

Impending Inauguration and Impact

The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, is not only closely monitoring the project’s advancement but also has plans to inaugurate the newly constructed Daspalla station. In a notable milestone for the project, Vaishnaw will also flag off a train service to Daspalla. The expansion of the railway is anticipated to facilitate improved transportation, leading to a boost in trade and heightened accessibility for local residents. The overall impact of the Khurda Road-Balangir new line project is expected to resonate positively within the region, sparking growth and strengthening connections.