East Bengal FC Returns Home to Hero's Welcome After Super Cup Triumph

In a pulsating display of football, East Bengal FC triumphed, bringing home the Super Cup after a 12-year title drought. The team's triumphant return to Kolkata was marked by a wave of jubilation among fans, with thousands gathering at the Kolkata airport, creating an overwhelming scene that briefly brought traffic to a standstill. The city, often referred to as the 'Mecca of Indian football,' celebrated the victory of their home team over Odisha FC with a score of 3-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

A Victory That Stirred the City

As the team touched down, an ocean of red and gold - the team's colors - greeted them. Echoing chants of 'Joy East Bengal' reverberated across the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, necessitating the deployment of special CISF forces to manage the crowd. The city's arteries were choked with traffic, with many enthusiasts on bikes chasing the team bus, expressing their joy and admiration for the victorious squad.

The Heroes of the Super Cup

Team coach, Carles Cuadrat, received the loudest cheers, his strategic prowess instrumental in the victory. Goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill, a stalwart between the posts, described the city as the 'Mecca of Indian football.' The top scorer of the Super Cup, Cleiton Silva, netted the decisive goal in extra time, sealing the victory for East Bengal. His teammate, Ijazi Maher, was named the best defender, another key player in the team's success.

A New Chapter for East Bengal

The victory was celebrated at the East Bengal club tent with a cake-cutting ceremony, attended by players, officials, and fans. Emami Group directors, the club's owners, expressed their determination to continue working hard to bring joy to the team's supporters. With this victory, East Bengal is set to resume their Indian Super League campaign and will next face Mohun Bagan SG in the ISL derby, adding a fresh chapter to the club's history.