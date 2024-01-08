EaseMyTrip Suspends Maldives Bookings, Promotes Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Row

In an unprecedented move, Nishant Pitti, co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, has suspended all flight bookings to the Maldives. This action is a direct response to offensive remarks made by Maldivian ministers against India and its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. EaseMyTrip’s decision is a strong demonstration of solidarity with India, reflecting an immediate reaction to escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

India Rallies behind #BoycottMaldives

The controversial comments from the Maldivian ministers sparked widespread outrage in India. The public response has been swift and decisive, with the hashtag #BoycottMaldives gaining momentum among Indian tourists. In a show of unity, citizens are canceling their vacations to the Maldives, once a favored holiday destination. The Indian Association of Tour Operators has noted a significant drop in inquiries for the Maldives and anticipates the impact of the boycott to become more pronounced over the next few weeks.

EaseMyTrip Redirects Tourism to Lakshadweep

In the wake of the controversy, EaseMyTrip has launched a campaign promoting travel to Lakshadweep, a group of islands located in the Arabian Sea. The campaign highlights the archipelago’s pristine beaches and superior water quality, positioning it as a worthy competitor to the Maldives and Seychelles. Indian celebrities have also joined the cause, initiating a “visit Lakshadweep” campaign under the hashtag #ExploreIndianIslands.

Maldives Government Responds

The Maldivian government has taken action in the wake of the controversy, suspending three ministers responsible for the derogatory comments about Prime Minister Modi. However, the damage appears to have been done, as the backlash from Indian tourists continues to grow. Prior to this incident, Indian tourists were the top visitors to the Maldives until December 2023. Now, many are reconsidering their travel plans, opting for alternative destinations.