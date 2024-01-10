en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Earthquake Hits Andaman Islands: A Test of Preparedness Amid Natural Beauty

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Earthquake Hits Andaman Islands: A Test of Preparedness Amid Natural Beauty

On January 10, at 7:53 AM local time, the Andaman Islands were rattled by an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale. The tremor, with an epicenter located 10 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface, caused buildings to sway and residents to evacuate their homes in a state of alarm. Despite the panic and the potential risks associated with such seismic activities, there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage to infrastructure.

Andaman Islands: In the Heart of Seismic Activities

The Andaman Islands, strategically located near the tectonic plate boundaries in the Bay of Bengal, are no strangers to earthquakes. The islands’ geographical location makes them prone to frequent seismic activities, a fact well known to the local population. This latest earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the constant threat that the islands’ inhabitants live under.

The Andaman Islands: A Tourist Paradise with a Seismic Twist

Despite the inherent seismic risks, the Andaman Islands continue to attract tourists from across the globe. Their pristine beaches, lush forests, and rich marine life offer an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life. However, the frequent earthquakes highlight the need for responsible tourism and robust disaster management measures to ensure the safety of both the residents and visitors.

Authorities on Alert, Prepared for Any Eventuality

In the wake of the latest tremor, authorities are on high alert. The National Centre for Seismology, which reported the quake, is closely monitoring the situation. While immediate threats seem to have been averted, the authorities stand ready to take necessary measures to preserve the safety and well-being of the islands’ inhabitants and visitors.

0
Disaster India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
7 mins ago
Japan to Double Budget Reserves for Earthquake Reconstruction
In a bid to finance the reconstruction efforts post a devastating earthquake, the Japanese government is deliberating a proposal to double its budget reserves to 1 trillion yen for the fiscal year beginning in April. The decision, which is aimed at covering a broad range of aid costs, including basic necessities like water, food, diapers,
Japan to Double Budget Reserves for Earthquake Reconstruction
Miramar, Argentina Hit by Destructive Thunderstorm: A City Resilient in Recovery
2 hours ago
Miramar, Argentina Hit by Destructive Thunderstorm: A City Resilient in Recovery
Gospel Tabernacle Church: A Beacon of Hope in Selma's Storm Recovery
3 hours ago
Gospel Tabernacle Church: A Beacon of Hope in Selma's Storm Recovery
Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage in Chatham County
1 hour ago
Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage in Chatham County
434 Displaced Following NSAG Attacks in Mozambique's Macomia District
2 hours ago
434 Displaced Following NSAG Attacks in Mozambique's Macomia District
Rivers State Tragedy: Over 20 Lives Lost in Andoni Boat Accident
2 hours ago
Rivers State Tragedy: Over 20 Lives Lost in Andoni Boat Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
8 seconds
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
59 seconds
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
1 min
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
2 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
2 mins
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
3 mins
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
3 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
3 mins
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
4 mins
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app