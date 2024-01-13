en English
Eagle Specially Abled Riders: On a Mission of Inclusion and Empowerment

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Eagle Specially Abled Riders: On a Mission of Inclusion and Empowerment

The Eagle Specially Abled Riders, a band of specially abled bikers hailing from Delhi, India, have embarked on a mission that transcends boundaries and breaks stereotypes. Their journey, traveled on custom retrofitted scooters, promotes a message of inclusion and empowerment for people with disabilities. Having covered over 50,000 kilometers across the vast Indian landscape, they have set an unprecedented record for the World’s Longest Accessible Awareness Ride.

Aameer Siddiqui: The Torchbearer

Aameer Siddiqui, the group’s founder, has taken the lead in this endeavor, organizing numerous activities such as cricket matches, fashion shows, and seminars in conjunction with local NGOs. These events have played a pivotal role in raising awareness about disability issues, illuminating the struggles and achievements of this marginalized community.

Therapy on Wheels

Govinda Kanojia, the secretary of the group, views their riding expeditions as therapeutic and a source of confidence boost. However, their journey is not without its challenges. They face significant hurdles like poor road accessibility and the lack of appropriate public washroom facilities for women. Yet, they soldier on, their spirit unbroken and their resolve unshakeable.

Recognized Yet Unyielding

Their relentless efforts have garnered recognition in the form of awards and media coverage. However, the Eagle Riders are not swayed by accolades. Their focus remains unwavering on their advocacy, underlining the importance of education and familial support within their community. Their driving force is the Samarth initiative by Hyundai in partnership with NDTV, a campaign aimed at enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.

The Ride Continues

Despite the roadblocks, the Eagle Riders continue their journey, spreading their wings and message of empowerment across the Indian subcontinent. They embody the essence of resilience and determination, embodying the phrase ‘Disability is not inability.’ The group remains committed to their cause, setting an example for specially abled individuals not only in India but across the world.

India Social Issues
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

