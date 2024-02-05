E-Bus Operators in Srinagar Protest Against Harassment and Low Wages

In a defiant show of collective resistance, e-bus drivers and conductors of Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) took to the streets, expressing their outrage against the persistent harassment they face from passengers. The situation reached its boiling point when a video surfaced on social media platforms, depicting a passenger assaulting an e-bus operator in the Batamalloo area of Srinagar. This incident served as the spark that ignited the protests.

Voices of Dissent

The demonstrators, spearheaded by protester Gulzar Ahmad, vocalized their grievances about enduring difficulties since the e-bus service's inception. The complaints ranged from the paltry wages of Rs 9000 per month to incidents of physical abuse. They pointed an accusing finger at the SSCL management, criticizing their failure to address these issues despite being fully cognizant of them.

A Plea for Redressal

These workers have issued an ultimatum, demanding immediate action to curtail the harassment. They have warned of a suspension of the e-bus service on all routes in Srinagar if their concerns continue to fall on deaf ears. This protest didn't just bring to light the plight of the e-bus operators, but also cast a spotlight on a wider issue – educated individuals being compelled to take up jobs as drivers and conductors due to the scourge of unemployment.

An Appeal to Authority

The protesters have appealed to the Lieutenant Governor, urging him to take serious cognizance of their predicament. With the threat of a full-fledged strike looming, they have cautioned that unless decisive measures are implemented to address their grievances, the city's e-bus service may come to a grinding halt.