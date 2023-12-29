en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Dual Identities and Alleged Forced Conversion: A Complex Case Unfolds in Maudaha

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:51 pm EST
Dual Identities and Alleged Forced Conversion: A Complex Case Unfolds in Maudaha

In an unprecedented incident in the southern Uttar Pradesh town of Maudaha, Ashish Gupta, a revenue official, allegedly converted to Islam, adopted a new identity, and entered into a second marriage. The complexity of the case has stirred local buzz and raised critical questions about religious conversion and marital legality in the region.

A Tale of Two Identities

Gupta began his tenure as Naib Tehsildar on September 2, 2023. A few months later, he was spotted participating in namaz at the Kachariya Baba Masjid, a local mosque, under the moniker Mohammad Yusuf. Locals initiated an investigation into the unexpected sighting and soon discovered that Yusuf and Gupta were, in fact, one and the same person. This revelation prompted the mosque’s cleric to report the matter to the police.

Allegations of Forced Conversion and Illegal Marriage

As the news of Gupta’s new identity spread, his wife, Aarti Yagyasaini, lodged a police complaint. She accused her husband of being forcibly converted to Islam on December 24, implicating Rukshaar’s father (known as Munna), a local cleric, and several unidentified individuals. Following his conversion, Gupta allegedly married a Muslim woman named Rukshaar without formally dissolving his first marriage.

Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The police are investigating the matter closely, trying to unravel the truth behind the allegations made by Aarti. The authenticity of Gupta’s conversion, whether it was voluntary or forced, and whether it was an attempt to legitimize an affair with Rukshaar, remains uncertain. The case has been registered under section 494 of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The police have arrested three individuals on charges of facilitating the religious conversion and are conducting raids to apprehend Rukshaar.

In the face of these complex developments, the narrative remains clouded in mystery. As the legal proceedings unfold, the people of Maudaha and beyond await clarity on this tangled tale of dual identities, alleged forced conversion, and questionable marital practices.

0
India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dua Lipa Reflects on Her 'Deeply Meaningful' India Trip and Personal Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Photographs That Speak: A Glimpse into Global Resilience and Environmental Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Jagannath Temple Braces for New Year's Day Surge with Strategic Adjustments

By Dil Bar Irshad

India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties

By Salman Khan

India's Year of Climate Extremes and Renewable Energy Milestones in 20 ...
@Climate & Environment · 2 hours
India's Year of Climate Extremes and Renewable Energy Milestones in 20 ...
heart comment 0
SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for Real Estate Fund Violations

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for Real Estate Fund Violations
Delhi CEO’s Response to Employee’s Leave Request Sparks Online Debate

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's Leave Request Sparks Online Debate
Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
9 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
12 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
19 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
19 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
26 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
27 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
28 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
40 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
1 hour
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app