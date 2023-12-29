Dual Identities and Alleged Forced Conversion: A Complex Case Unfolds in Maudaha

In an unprecedented incident in the southern Uttar Pradesh town of Maudaha, Ashish Gupta, a revenue official, allegedly converted to Islam, adopted a new identity, and entered into a second marriage. The complexity of the case has stirred local buzz and raised critical questions about religious conversion and marital legality in the region.

A Tale of Two Identities

Gupta began his tenure as Naib Tehsildar on September 2, 2023. A few months later, he was spotted participating in namaz at the Kachariya Baba Masjid, a local mosque, under the moniker Mohammad Yusuf. Locals initiated an investigation into the unexpected sighting and soon discovered that Yusuf and Gupta were, in fact, one and the same person. This revelation prompted the mosque’s cleric to report the matter to the police.

Allegations of Forced Conversion and Illegal Marriage

As the news of Gupta’s new identity spread, his wife, Aarti Yagyasaini, lodged a police complaint. She accused her husband of being forcibly converted to Islam on December 24, implicating Rukshaar’s father (known as Munna), a local cleric, and several unidentified individuals. Following his conversion, Gupta allegedly married a Muslim woman named Rukshaar without formally dissolving his first marriage.

Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The police are investigating the matter closely, trying to unravel the truth behind the allegations made by Aarti. The authenticity of Gupta’s conversion, whether it was voluntary or forced, and whether it was an attempt to legitimize an affair with Rukshaar, remains uncertain. The case has been registered under section 494 of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The police have arrested three individuals on charges of facilitating the religious conversion and are conducting raids to apprehend Rukshaar.

In the face of these complex developments, the narrative remains clouded in mystery. As the legal proceedings unfold, the people of Maudaha and beyond await clarity on this tangled tale of dual identities, alleged forced conversion, and questionable marital practices.