Dua Lipa’s India Vacation Spotlights the Iconic Mahindra Thar

Pop sensation Dua Lipa and her family recently embarked on a journey through India, taking in the sights and sounds of vibrant Rajasthan and bustling Delhi. Their travels have brought an unexpected spotlight onto India’s auto industry, thanks to a photo shared by Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Mahindra Thar Captures the Spotlight

The image features a family member of Dua Lipa posing with a Mahindra Thar, a classic off-road vehicle that has earned a cult following among adventure-seeking enthusiasts. More than a mere photo opportunity, the snapshot encapsulates the enduring appeal of this older-generation vehicle, often utilized for jungle safaris across India.

The Thar in question hails from the model launched in 2010, powered by a 2,523 cc turbo diesel engine. A descendant of the 1985 Mahindra MM540, the older Thar continued its legacy until newer emission norms necessitated an update.

Meet the All-New Mahindra Thar

In contrast to its predecessor, the all-new Thar, launched in 2020, boasts modern engine options. It offers a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Despite facing long waiting periods for delivery, the new Thar has captured the imagination of the Indian market, demonstrating a continued love for off-road adventures.

Dua Lipa’s Indian Auto Experience

While the Mahindra Thar commanded much attention, it was not the only Indian vehicle the Lipa family enjoyed during their Indian sojourn. They also hitched a ride on a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy for a safari and indulged in a vintage car ride to the magnificent Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur. A member of the family was even captured in an autorickshaw in Delhi, adding another layer to their diverse Indian auto experience.

Apart from her Indian escapades, Dua Lipa herself boasts an impressive car collection, featuring a variety of sports, luxury, and high-performance vehicles. Her garage includes the electric Jaguar I-Pace and models from MINI Cooper, Jaguar F-Type, BMW, Audi, Porsche, and Land Rover.