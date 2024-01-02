Drop in Tur Prices in Karnataka and Maharashtra Markets Eases Inflation Concerns

In the face of rising concerns over food inflation, the pricing trends in Karnataka and Maharashtra’s mandis (markets) have offered a sigh of relief to consumers and the central government. The modal price of tur (pigeon pea), a staple legume in these states, has seen a significant decline of approximately 14-15% in Karnataka and over 10% in Maharashtra in just the past week. This drop is attributed to increased market arrivals and ongoing imports from Myanmar.

The Current Market Scenario

The modal price of tur is currently hovering slightly above ₹8,000 per quintal, a noticeable drop by over ₹1,000 from the previous week, against the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the 2023-24 season set at ₹6,950 per quintal. The increased market arrivals have improved the availability of tur, easing the pressure on prices.

Imports and Government Measures

The Government has extended the duty-free import window for pulses such as tur, urad, and lentils till March 31, 2025. This move is expected to further reduce the price pressure. Trade insiders anticipate imports from Myanmar to be around 3.5 lakh tonnes during 2024, with the potential to increase up to 3.75-4 lakh tonnes depending on favorable weather conditions.

Looking Ahead

While the delayed monsoon of 2023 had impacted the tur acreage, the first advance estimates indicate a marginal increase in output compared to the previous year. India’s consumption of tur is estimated to be around 45 lakh tonnes, and the gap is traditionally filled through imports from Myanmar and East African countries. With the stock limits on pulses for retailers, trade, and millers ending on December 31, 2023, the market dynamics for tur are set to witness significant changes in the upcoming year.