DRDO Begins Trials for Zorawar Light Tank, Indian Army’s Next Big Defense Addition

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has initiated development trials of the Zorawar light tank, a key project under the country’s Make in India initiative. This tank is designed specifically for rapid movement in mountainous terrains, ensuring enhanced mobility and manoeuvrability in regions like Ladakh, where the presence of Chinese light tanks has escalated. The new light tank is anticipated to be handed over to the Indian Army for further testing by April 2024.

Zorawar: A New Addition to India’s Armoury

Zorawar, named after General Zorawar Singh Kahluria, has a combat weight of around 25 tons and requires a crew of three. Its primary weapon is a 105mm calibre gun. The tank is a part of the Indian Army’s efforts to match capabilities against potential threats from China. Notably, India has expressed an interest in acquiring 350 Zorawar tanks in the first phase, 59 of which have already been ordered from DRDO. The new light tank’s capabilities will be further augmented by artificial intelligence, integration with swarm drones, loitering ammunition, and an active protection system.

Delays and Future Plans

Originally, the delivery of the Zorawar tanks was scheduled for December 2023. However, delays ensued due to engine supply issues from Germany. Despite these setbacks, the Indian Army continues to fully support this mega-project. In addition to the 59 Zorawar light tanks, the Army plans to purchase an additional 295 light tanks through a separate program, for which bids from six to seven firms are being considered. The Defence Acquisition Council has recently approved the project.

DRDO’s Collaboration with Larsen and Toubro

In its endeavour to enhance India’s defence capabilities, DRDO is producing the Zorawar light tanks in collaboration with Larsen and Toubro. The trials for the tank, equipped with its new engine, have already begun at the development partner’s facilities. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both entities towards fortifying India’s defence infrastructure, especially in light of increasing tensions along the eastern Ladakh China’s borders.