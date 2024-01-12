en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

DRDO Begins Trials for Zorawar Light Tank, Indian Army’s Next Big Defense Addition

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
DRDO Begins Trials for Zorawar Light Tank, Indian Army’s Next Big Defense Addition

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has initiated development trials of the Zorawar light tank, a key project under the country’s Make in India initiative. This tank is designed specifically for rapid movement in mountainous terrains, ensuring enhanced mobility and manoeuvrability in regions like Ladakh, where the presence of Chinese light tanks has escalated. The new light tank is anticipated to be handed over to the Indian Army for further testing by April 2024.

Zorawar: A New Addition to India’s Armoury

Zorawar, named after General Zorawar Singh Kahluria, has a combat weight of around 25 tons and requires a crew of three. Its primary weapon is a 105mm calibre gun. The tank is a part of the Indian Army’s efforts to match capabilities against potential threats from China. Notably, India has expressed an interest in acquiring 350 Zorawar tanks in the first phase, 59 of which have already been ordered from DRDO. The new light tank’s capabilities will be further augmented by artificial intelligence, integration with swarm drones, loitering ammunition, and an active protection system.

Delays and Future Plans

Originally, the delivery of the Zorawar tanks was scheduled for December 2023. However, delays ensued due to engine supply issues from Germany. Despite these setbacks, the Indian Army continues to fully support this mega-project. In addition to the 59 Zorawar light tanks, the Army plans to purchase an additional 295 light tanks through a separate program, for which bids from six to seven firms are being considered. The Defence Acquisition Council has recently approved the project.

DRDO’s Collaboration with Larsen and Toubro

In its endeavour to enhance India’s defence capabilities, DRDO is producing the Zorawar light tanks in collaboration with Larsen and Toubro. The trials for the tank, equipped with its new engine, have already begun at the development partner’s facilities. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both entities towards fortifying India’s defence infrastructure, especially in light of increasing tensions along the eastern Ladakh China’s borders.

0
India Military
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Astrologer Arrested for Sexually Assaulting IT Engineer and Attempted Extortion
Astrologer Nilambar Pani, 32, has been taken into custody by local law enforcement in Bhadrak district, Odisha, following allegations of sexual assault and extortion. The charges stem from a complaint lodged by an Information Technology engineer, who sought Pani’s astrological services to address a personal matter. Alleged Deception and Abuse The woman who accused Pani
Astrologer Arrested for Sexually Assaulting IT Engineer and Attempted Extortion
Study Reveals Canada as Top Destination for Emigrants from Rural Punjab
13 mins ago
Study Reveals Canada as Top Destination for Emigrants from Rural Punjab
Tensions Escalate as Terrorists Attack Army in Jammu and Kashmir
14 mins ago
Tensions Escalate as Terrorists Attack Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Delhi Police Arrest Six and Seize Arms in Security Clampdown Ahead of Republic Day
3 mins ago
Delhi Police Arrest Six and Seize Arms in Security Clampdown Ahead of Republic Day
Indian Cinema Buzz: Film Endorsements, Philanthropy, and the Rise of Biopics
9 mins ago
Indian Cinema Buzz: Film Endorsements, Philanthropy, and the Rise of Biopics
Long-Missing Indian Air Force's An-32 Aircraft Found Off Chennai Coast
13 mins ago
Long-Missing Indian Air Force's An-32 Aircraft Found Off Chennai Coast
Latest Headlines
World News
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
6 seconds
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
21 seconds
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
1 min
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
1 min
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
4 mins
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
4 mins
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
5 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
5 mins
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
5 mins
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app