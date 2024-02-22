Dr. Vandana Shiva to Illuminate the Path Toward Food Sovereignty at Thompson Rivers University Lecture

When the words food sovereignty and sustainability are mentioned, one name often comes to mind: Dr. Vandana Shiva. This year, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is honored to host Dr. Shiva as she delivers the Dean of Arts Distinguished Lecture on Human Rights and Social Justice. The lecture, entitled 'Earth Rights, Human Rights and Food Rights,' is poised to shed light on the interconnectedness of our food systems, environmental stewardship, and social justice. As we sit on the cusp of this event, let's dive into the significance of Dr. Shiva's work and the impact this lecture could have on our collective understanding of food sovereignty.

The Crusade Against Corporate Control

Dr. Vandana Shiva's advocacy work is a beacon for those fighting against the corporate monopolization of food. Through her founding of the Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology, and the Navdanya movement, she has championed the cause of seed sovereignty. Her efforts underscore the importance of saving seeds not just as an act of environmental preservation but as a fundamental human right. The dangers of genetic modification and the virtues of organic farming are recurrent themes in her discourse, emphasizing a return to practices that respect the earth and ensure food security for all. The establishment of community seed banks, particularly in post-disaster scenarios, is a testament to her vision of a world where communities are empowered to sustain themselves.

Seeds of Change: The Global Context

Dr. Shiva's upcoming lecture at TRU is set against a backdrop of global struggles for seed sovereignty and food security. A recent report from Global Issues highlights the challenges faced by smallholder farmers in Kenya, who are petitioning their government to review laws that restrict seed sharing. These laws, favoring multinational seed companies, have led to diminished food production and increased dependency on costly certified seeds. This battle is not unique to Kenya; it resonates with Dr. Shiva's long-standing fight against policies that prioritize corporate interests over those of local farmers and indigenous communities. Her lecture is an opportunity to connect these local and global narratives, underscoring the universality of the fight for food sovereignty.

Inspiring Action and Advocacy

Dr. Shiva's lecture at TRU is more than an academic discourse; it is a call to action. Part of TRU's interdisciplinary Master of Arts in Human Rights and Social Justice program, this event aims to bridge the gap between environmental, social, and legal spheres. With her accolades, including the Right Livelihood Award and the Sydney Peace Prize, Dr. Shiva brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. This lecture, free and open to the public with registration recommended due to limited space, is an invitation to students, academics, and community members alike to engage in meaningful dialogue and advocacy for a just and sustainable global food system.

As Dr. Vandana Shiva prepares to take the stage at Thompson Rivers University, her presence is a reminder of the power of collective action in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges. Her work, rooted in the belief that the earth and its inhabitants are inextricably linked, offers a blueprint for a future where food sovereignty is not just an ideal, but a reality. The lecture, 'Earth Rights, Human Rights and Food Rights,' is poised to be a watershed moment in the ongoing dialogue about the rights of the earth and its people to exist, thrive, and sustain themselves.