en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Dr. Sudha Padhye: A Trailblazer for Women in Indian STEM

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Dr. Sudha Padhye: A Trailblazer for Women in Indian STEM

Dr. Sudha Padhye, a seasoned physicist and a monumental figure in Indian science, is far from your typical nonagenarian. As one of the first wave of professional female scientists in India, Dr. Padhye’s journey is a testament to the indomitable spirit and resilience of women in the face of adversity in a society heavily skewed towards men. In spite of the adversities, including the absence of basic amenities like a women’s restroom in a professional setup, she stood her ground, challenging the status quo and breaking barriers.

(Read Also: The Fight for Biodiversity: The Plight of the Indian Skimmer at the National Chambal Sanctuary)

A Struggle Against Prejudice

Dr. Padhye’s experiences as one of the few women in classrooms and workplaces serve to underscore the systemic barriers that women in India have historically faced, particularly in the STEM fields. Rejecting the deeply embedded notion that women inherently lack understanding in science and technology, Dr. Padhye has consistently championed the cause of women’s involvement in STEM.

Indian Women Scientists’ Association: A Beacon of Change

Unwilling to accept the heteropatriarchal structure of Indian society that was thwarting the progress of women in science, Dr. Padhye took a decisive step. Along with her peers, she co-founded the Indian Women Scientists’ Association (IWSA). Over the past half-century, IWSA has grown exponentially, now boasting over 2,000 members and 11 branches across the nation. The association serves not just as a platform for women to engage with science, but also as a support system catering to their social and emotional needs.

(Read Also: Aaditya Thackeray Targets BMC Over Corruption Allegations Amid Political Developments)

Empowering Future Generations

More than just a professional association, IWSA serves as a second home to many of its members, providing daycare, healthcare, and a hostel for working women. The members of the association, united by their shared reverence for science, aim to empower underprivileged women who may not have any options beyond marriage and family. Dr. Padhye’s unwavering commitment to mentoring and empowering future generations of women in science is reflected in every aspect of IWSA’s operations. Her life’s work serves as a beacon, illuminating the path for women in science in a country still grappling with gender inequity.

Read More

0
India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Winter Blooming Tulips: A Remarkable Phenomenon at NBRI's Research Station
In an unusual display of nature, tulips have bloomed in winter at the National Botanical Research Institute’s (NBRI) research station in Banthra, Lucknow. Traditionally, tulips are spring bloomers, but this remarkable occurrence has been attributed to the warm December weather in Lucknow, leading to an early bloom. Unprecedented Floral Phenomenon Approximately 60 red tulips have
Winter Blooming Tulips: A Remarkable Phenomenon at NBRI's Research Station
Karan Johar: A Journey from Assistant Director to Acclaimed Bollywood Film Maker
12 mins ago
Karan Johar: A Journey from Assistant Director to Acclaimed Bollywood Film Maker
Madhya Pradesh CM Leads Protection Measures Amidst Cold Wave
12 mins ago
Madhya Pradesh CM Leads Protection Measures Amidst Cold Wave
Filmmaker Mukesh Modi Battles Censor Board Over 'Political War' Denial
2 mins ago
Filmmaker Mukesh Modi Battles Censor Board Over 'Political War' Denial
Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Fasting, Prayers, and the Path to Salvation
8 mins ago
Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Fasting, Prayers, and the Path to Salvation
Rajasthan Governor Showcases Cultural Heritage in Meeting with PM Modi
12 mins ago
Rajasthan Governor Showcases Cultural Heritage in Meeting with PM Modi
Latest Headlines
World News
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
12 seconds
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
20 seconds
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
57 seconds
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
57 seconds
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
Birmingham City vs Hull City: 1-1 Draw Leads to FA Cup Replay as Birmingham Awaits New Management
59 seconds
Birmingham City vs Hull City: 1-1 Draw Leads to FA Cup Replay as Birmingham Awaits New Management
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
1 min
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
Sunderland's Controversial Derby Loss: A Bitter Pill to Swallow
2 mins
Sunderland's Controversial Derby Loss: A Bitter Pill to Swallow
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
3 mins
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
3 mins
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app