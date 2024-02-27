Dr. Shekhar Mande Highlights Science's Role in Human Advancement Ahead of National Science Day

In anticipation of National Science Day on February 28, a beacon of hope and innovation shines through the words of Dr. Shekhar Mande, former director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. With a career dedicated to the furtherance of science and technology, Dr. Mande's perspective is not only timely but also timeless, as he discusses the profound impact these fields have on human well-being and the planet.

Science and Technology: Pillars of Modern Society

Since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, science and technology have been the cornerstones of progress, leading to unparalleled improvements in the quality of life. Dr. Mande emphasizes the vital role of academic and industrial R&D in fostering new technologies that, once adopted by industries, have the power to revolutionize human existence. This year's National Science Day theme, 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat,' underscores the importance of homegrown solutions in achieving sustainable development and self-reliance.

Building Bridges Between Academia and Industry

Dr. Mande advocates for a closer partnership between academia and industry, highlighting the necessity for a seamless exchange of knowledge and resources. He points out the critical need for regulatory mechanisms that encourage collaboration without conflicts of interest, ensuring that the fruits of research reach the public domain efficiently. The discourse on the environmental impacts of industrial progress and the call for disruptive solutions to meet future challenges aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, presenting a roadmap for responsible innovation.

Pune: A Hub of Science, Technology, and Innovation

Pune's recognition as a leading city in science, technology, and innovation is no accident. Dr. Mande attributes this to the city's robust research and development organizations, its successful incubator, and a vibrant start-up scene, which together create an ecosystem conducive to scientific advancement and commercial success. The spirit of National Science Day, commemorating the discovery of the Raman Effect, is a testament to the enduring legacy and potential of Indian science and technology.

As we approach National Science Day, Dr. Mande's reflections offer a compelling reminder of the transformative power of science and technology. His insights not only celebrate past achievements but also envision a future where innovation continues to drive human progress, sustainability, and well-being. The anticipation of what the next breakthrough will bring keeps the flame of curiosity and discovery burning brightly, inspiring the next generation of scientists and innovators.