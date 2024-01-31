Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Reveals Q3 FY24 Financial Results: A YoY Revenue Increase of 6.58%

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, a leading global pharmaceutical company, has revealed its third-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024. The company posted a 6.58% year-over-year surge in total revenue, reaching 7236.8 crores, and an 11.01% rise in net profit, totaling 1380.9 crores. However, a quarter-over-quarter comparison shows a moderate revenue growth of 4.84% and a 6.83% decline in profit. Expenses for selling, general, and administrative purposes escalated both quarterly by 4.88% and yearly by 6.71%, indicating rising operational costs.

Financial Analysis and Performance

Despite an increase in total operating expenses by 7.77% quarter-over-quarter and 8.82% year-over-year, Dr. Reddy's operating income saw a decrease of 4.29% from the previous quarter and a marginal 0.59% drop from the same quarter last year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 was 85.32, marking a notable 13.2% increase from the same period the previous year.

Market Performance and Analysts' Take

Over the past week, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has delivered a return of 3.65%, with a 3.07% return over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 0.74%. The company's market capitalization sits at 97,259.63 crores, with a 52-week high of 5989.7 and a low of 4285. As of February 1, 2024, the consensus recommendation from 35 analysts covering Dr. Reddy's was to 'Hold', with varying opinions extending from 'Strong Sell' to 'Strong Buy'.

Revenue Driven by North American Market

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' Q3 FY24 earnings met expectations, with a revenue surpassing forecasts, primarily driven by robust growth in the North American market. Despite exceeding revenue expectations, EBITDA remained in line with predictions due to increased marketing and digitalization investments leading to an expansion in general and administrative spending. The company's reliance on the cancer drug Revlimid has raised caution among brokerages, sparking concerns about medium-term revenue growth. Brokerage firms have offered mixed views, with some downgrading the stock and others raising price targets while maintaining a cautious stance.