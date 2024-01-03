en English
Agriculture

Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension

In the realm of sustainable agriculture and green entrepreneurship, Dr. Poonam Parihar, an Associate Professor in the Division of Agricultural Extension Education at SKUAST-Jammu, has achieved esteemed recognition. The Royal Association for Science-Led Socio-Cultural Advancement (RASSA) has honored her with the prestigious RASSA Fellow Award. This accolade, comprising a Certificate of Excellence and a Memento, acknowledges Dr. Parihar’s notable contributions to Agricultural Extension, particularly in Entrepreneurship Development.

Poonam Parihar: A Torchbearer in Entrepreneurship Development

Dr. Parihar received this award during the ‘Prof (Dr.) Kirti Singh Memorial Lecture & National Seminar on Natural & Organic Farming for Sustainable Agriculture.’ This event was a collaborative initiative by RASSA, ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, Lucknow, and the Society for Sugarcane Research & Promotion, New Delhi. Besides the fellowship, Dr. Parihar secured the Best Paper Presentation Award for her seminal paper on ‘Green Entrepreneurship through Local Production of Eco-Friendly Fertilizers & Pesticides.’

Unleashing the Power of Green Entrepreneurship

The paper underlines the integral role of green entrepreneurship in sustainable development. It illuminates key areas such as the importance of biopesticides, biofertilizers, wastewater treatment, renewable energy, and biodiversity conservation. With an extensive background in teaching various subjects like Agricultural Extension Education, Entrepreneurship Development, gender sensitization, Communication Skills, Personality Development, Human Values, and ethics, Dr. Parihar’s insights are indeed noteworthy.

Inspiring Rural Women through Entrepreneurship

Dr. Parihar’s specialization lies in entrepreneurship development, particularly for rural women. Her work has culminated in two authored books that delve into the socio-economic impacts of women entrepreneurs and dairy self-help groups on the livelihoods of women dairy entrepreneurs. The global emphasis on sustainable development and eco-friendly innovations reverberates with Dr. Parihar’s initiatives. Her work encourages the rise of renewable energy startups, promotes eco-friendly farming methods, and fosters a sense of environmental responsibility across industries.

In conclusion, Dr. Poonam Parihar’s achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration in the arena of sustainable agriculture and green entrepreneurship. Her significant contributions continue to influence the field of Agricultural Extension and Entrepreneurship Development, thereby making a substantial impact on the planet and its inhabitants.

Agriculture Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

