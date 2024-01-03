en English
Business

Dr. Moopen: The Accidental Billionaire Healthcare Titan of India

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Dr. Moopen: The Accidental Billionaire Healthcare Titan of India

Dr. Moopen’s story is a testament to the transformative power of one man’s tenacity and vision. The son of a freedom fighter and social leader, Dr. Moopen began his career as a doctor, garnering both his MBBS and MD degrees from a local government medical college. He had no intentions of becoming a billionaire, let alone a healthcare titan. However, his life took an unexpected turn when he traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 1980s.

The Unintended Journey

The trip was initially planned to raise funds for a mosque renovation in India, but a chance encounter with a college senior led him to consider staying in Dubai. Identifying a gap in healthcare services, Dr. Moopen set up a single clinic in a rented two-bedroom flat. As a general physician, he worked long hours, laying the foundation for what would soon become a healthcare empire.

Scaling The Heights

Gradually, he expanded his operations. The single clinic morphed into multiple clinics, pharmacies, and hospitals. The scale of his business had grown so much that, by the early 2000s, Dr. Moopen had to step away from practicing medicine to focus on his burgeoning enterprise. By 2008, a private equity firm valued his business at $100 million, a figure that quadrupled to $400 million by 2012.

A Healthcare Magnate

Today, Dr. Moopen’s company operates around 20 hospitals, 90 clinics, and 200 pharmacies, serving nearly 20 million patients annually. His net worth, exceeding Rs 9,000 crore ($1.1 billion), places him among India’s wealthiest individuals. His journey from a medical practitioner to a healthcare magnate is a story of passion, hard work, and serendipity.

