Dr. BS Ajaikumar Advocates Independent Thinking and Conscience-led Decision Making at Leadership Conclave

On a day marked by insightful discussions and unvarnished truth, the Antardhwani Leadership Conclave witnessed a keynote address that resonated with the audience, swaying them into deep introspection. Dr. BS Ajaikumar, the executive chairman of HCG Cancer Centres and the founder of Bharath Hospital & Institute of Oncology & IHDUA, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of conscience and independent thinking as guiding forces in life's journey.

Advocacy for Independent Thought

According to Dr. Ajaikumar, the path to success is often navigated by one's conscience. He highlighted the need for students to nurture independent thinking, cautioning against transforming into blind disciples of any person or ideology. "Being the boss of one's own conscience is paramount," he asserted, discouraging hero-worship in its traditional sense. "Aspire to be your own hero," he advised the captivated audience.

Lessons From Failure

Dr. Ajaikumar also dismissed the concept of impossibility and failure, suggesting instead that these so-called failures serve as instructive stepping stones. He argued that these experiences offer opportunities for introspection and conversation, ultimately contributing to personal advancement. "Nothing is impossible," he affirmed, "and failure is but a stepping stone to success."

Unlearning Supremacy

Dr. Ajaikumar invoked the memory of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy to illustrate the effects of succumbing to supremacy, case in point, British rule. He stressed the need to change approaches that frequently commence with unwelcome comparisons in childhood. "We need to unlearn the habit of comparison," he asserted, "and learn to acknowledge our unique individuality."

Alongside Dr. Ajaikumar, the conclave also hosted TEDx speaker, motivational coach, and author Vissu Paul, and Suttur Malini, the Head of Department of Genetics and Genomics at the University of Mysore (UoM), both of whom engaged the audience with their insightful speeches.

The conclave, organized by Antardhwani, an independent Think Tank, underscored the work undertaken in rural areas, demonstrating the dedication and commitment of its participants to uplift and empower these communities.