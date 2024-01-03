Dr. Anjum Jamal: An Obituary of India’s First Rayeen Female PhD Awardee

India mourns the loss of a luminary as Dr. Anjum Jamal, the country’s first Rayeen female PhD awardee in 1990, passes away at 64. An exemplar of academic excellence, Dr. Jamal’s achievements spanned a Master of Arts in Sociology, a Master of Arts in Political Science, a Bachelor of Education, an MPhil, and a PhD.

A Legacy of Translation Expertise

Dr. Jamal’s prowess wasn’t confined to her academic laurels. Her professional forte lay in translation. She specialized in bridging linguistic divides, translating works across English, Hindi, and Urdu. Her proficiency extended to manuscripts from the British Period, shedding light on historical narratives.

Mentored by the Best

Her academic journey was shepherded by I.S. Chouhan, the former Vice Chancellor of Barkatullah University and ex-High Commissioner to Fiji. His guidance proved instrumental in shaping Dr. Jamal’s illustrious career.

A Family Rooted in Academic Excellence

Dr. Jamal’s commitment to education wasn’t an isolated pursuit but a family legacy. Her father, M. Saleem, was a renowned Urdu poet from Bhopal. Her in-laws, the family of Late Aminuddin Chaudhary, were prominent educationists. This commitment extended to her immediate family as well, with her husband and children passionately pursuing higher education and contributing to academia.

With the passing of Dr. Anjum Jamal, India loses not just a respected academician but also a skilled translator. Her legacy of dedication to education and linguistic abilities lives on, reflecting the continued family tradition of academic excellence.