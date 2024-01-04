en English
Double-Lane Road to Connect Border Village Niti in Uttarakhand by October

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Double-Lane Road to Connect Border Village Niti in Uttarakhand by October

In a significant move towards enhancing connectivity and development in India’s border areas, Niti, the last village in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand bordering China, is poised to be linked by a double-lane road by October this year. The construction work, carried out by Oasis, involves the enlargement of the existing road, with a span of 17.35 km from Malari to Niti village currently undergoing hill cutting and asphalting. The company has completed approximately 15 kilometers of the road surface, with the remaining 2.5 kilometers expected to be finalized shortly.

Boosting Access and Pilgrimage

This road project is of paramount importance for improving access to the border villages of Kailashpur, Farkiya, Banpa, Gamshali, and Niti. Besides facilitating easier transportation for local inhabitants and military convoys, the road is also anticipated to pave the way for smoother pilgrimage to the revered Timmarsain Mahadev cave, where devotees pay homage to Baba Barfani. Despite facing geographical challenges, the construction work has made steady progress, with current efforts concentrated around the Hanuman temple in Kailashpur village.

‘Vibrant Village Programme’

The road construction forms part of a broader initiative, the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’, by the central government of India. This ambitious programme aims to develop 51 villages in Uttarakhand, along with others across the northern border, with a particular emphasis on enhancing road connectivity. A total of 2,967 villages spanning 19 districts have been earmarked for development under this programme. Of these, 662 villages have been prioritized in the initial phase, including 455 in Arunachal Pradesh, 75 in Himachal Pradesh, 35 in Ladakh, 46 in Sikkim, and 51 in Uttarakhand.

Implications for Border Communities

The improved road connectivity will significantly transform the lives of the local communities in the border areas. It promises to boost trade, tourism, and access to essential services, thereby contributing to the economic development of these regions. The road project also underscores India’s strategic commitment to strengthening infrastructure along its border areas, thereby enhancing the nation’s security and preparedness.

India Travel & Tourism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

