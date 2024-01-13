Doordarshan to Broadcast Ram Temple Consecration in 4K

India’s national broadcaster, Doordarshan, is gearing up for an extensive live coverage of the consecration ceremony of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. The broadcaster plans to deploy over 40 cameras, broadcasting the event in cutting-edge 4K technology, promising viewers an enhanced visual experience with high-resolution imagery.

Unprecedented Coverage in 4K

Doordarshan’s deployment of 40 cameras and utilization of 4K technology marks a significant advancement in the coverage of such religious ceremonies. The live broadcast will be available in different languages and on multiple channels, and the feed will also be made accessible to private channels. This comprehensive coverage aims to reach a wide range of audiences, transcending linguistic and regional barriers.

Preparations and Anticipation

The consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22, has stirred anticipation nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with over 7,000 invited guests, which include eminent personalities and religious figures, will be in attendance. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has conducted thorough preparations, with approximately 250 Doordarshan staff expected to be present at the site. The preparation for the ceremony includes the printing of religious texts, making special sweets and instruments, and implementing security measures.

Post-Ceremony Public Access

Following the consecration, the temple complex will open to the public from January 23. Furthermore, a special laser show at Ram ki Paidi is being held in the evenings leading up to the event, adding to the festive spirit. The Ram temple trust has been actively preparing for the ceremony, recently showcasing the temple’s illumination and the newly installed statue of Jatayu. To accommodate the influx of journalists, a media center is being planned, with ministry officials coordinating with local and state authorities.