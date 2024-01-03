en English
‘Donkey Flight’ Investigation: Human Trafficking Suspected in Gujarat

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:55 am EST
'Donkey Flight' Investigation: Human Trafficking Suspected in Gujarat

India’s Gujarat state government has launched an investigation into an incident known as the ‘Donkey Flight,’ where a chartered plane from France was allegedly used for transporting people under dubious circumstances. The term ‘Donkey Flight’ is a local expression for travel where passengers are transported illegally or under false pretenses. The plane in question is reported to have landed in Gujarat filled with passengers who might have been misled about their travel arrangements or the nature of their journey. To unveil the truth, authorities have questioned at least 55 individuals so far.

The Incident

The plane, bound for Nicaragua, carried over 60 people from Gujarat and was grounded in France due to suspected human trafficking. The passengers had agreed to pay between Rs 60-80 lakh to immigration agents to facilitate their illegal entry into the US. Operated by a Romanian charter company, the aircraft had to land in France for a technical stopover.

Investigation and Legal Implications

The Gujarat state CID has gathered the contact details of 15 agents involved and has questioned 55 passengers. There is an ongoing investigation into visa consultants in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad to track down their suspected involvement in the alleged illegal immigration network operating in the state. The probe links to the illegal donkey routes to the United States and the deaths of a family from Dingucha village of Gandhinagar, while attempting to cross over to the US from the Canadian border.

Human Trafficking Concerns

Accusations of human trafficking are mounting, with three individuals allegedly involved in sending Indians illegally to the US via Canadian and Mexico borders. The accused are charged with culpable homicide, attempt to culpable homicide, human trafficking, and other charges. The case is yet to be registered before the sessions court. As part of the investigation, raids were conducted on 17 visa consultancies in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar.

India Law
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

