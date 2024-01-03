en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

‘Donkey Flight’ Investigation: Human Trafficking Suspected in Gujarat

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:55 am EST
‘Donkey Flight’ Investigation: Human Trafficking Suspected in Gujarat

India’s Gujarat state government has launched an investigation into an incident known as the ‘Donkey Flight,’ where a chartered plane from France was allegedly used for transporting people under dubious circumstances. The term ‘Donkey Flight’ is a local expression for travel where passengers are transported illegally or under false pretenses. The plane in question is reported to have landed in Gujarat filled with passengers who might have been misled about their travel arrangements or the nature of their journey. To unveil the truth, authorities have questioned at least 55 individuals so far.

The Incident

The plane, bound for Nicaragua, carried over 60 people from Gujarat and was grounded in France due to suspected human trafficking. The passengers had agreed to pay between Rs 60-80 lakh to immigration agents to facilitate their illegal entry into the US. Operated by a Romanian charter company, the aircraft had to land in France for a technical stopover.

Investigation and Legal Implications

The Gujarat state CID has gathered the contact details of 15 agents involved and has questioned 55 passengers. There is an ongoing investigation into visa consultants in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad to track down their suspected involvement in the alleged illegal immigration network operating in the state. The probe links to the illegal donkey routes to the United States and the deaths of a family from Dingucha village of Gandhinagar, while attempting to cross over to the US from the Canadian border.

Human Trafficking Concerns

Accusations of human trafficking are mounting, with three individuals allegedly involved in sending Indians illegally to the US via Canadian and Mexico borders. The accused are charged with culpable homicide, attempt to culpable homicide, human trafficking, and other charges. The case is yet to be registered before the sessions court. As part of the investigation, raids were conducted on 17 visa consultancies in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar.

0
India Law
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Railways Unveils Fog Pass Devices to Combat Winter Disruptions

By Rafia Tasleem

Temple Devotees in Nanjangud Plan Bandh to Protest Disruption of Ritual

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Biofuel Alliance Gains Momentum as India Takes the Lead

By Rafia Tasleem

Denied Entry to New Year's Party Sparks Violence in Gwalior Pub

By Rafia Tasleem

Political Dispute Erupts Over Deteriorating Mahanand Dairy ...
@Agriculture · 3 mins
Political Dispute Erupts Over Deteriorating Mahanand Dairy ...
heart comment 0
Smriti Kalra’s Solo Adventure: A Journey of Self-Discovery in Northeast India

By Rafia Tasleem

Smriti Kalra's Solo Adventure: A Journey of Self-Discovery in Northeast India
PM Modi Launches BJP’s Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala with Emphasis on Women’s Empowerment

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Modi Launches BJP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala with Emphasis on Women's Empowerment
Araku Coffee Wins ‘One District One Product’ Award for 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Araku Coffee Wins 'One District One Product' Award for 2023
Supreme Court of India Dismisses OCCRP Report, Upholds SEBI Investigation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Supreme Court of India Dismisses OCCRP Report, Upholds SEBI Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, Iceland's President, Declines Re-Election Bid
27 seconds
Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, Iceland's President, Declines Re-Election Bid
Hospice Savannah Honored with Best of Georgia Award
43 seconds
Hospice Savannah Honored with Best of Georgia Award
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Aston Villa's Successful Bid for Cyril Ngonge: A Potential Game Changer or a Challenge?
2 mins
Aston Villa's Successful Bid for Cyril Ngonge: A Potential Game Changer or a Challenge?
Cannabix Technologies Advances in Substance Detection with MSBS Technology
3 mins
Cannabix Technologies Advances in Substance Detection with MSBS Technology
Nomophobia: The Rising Anxiety of the Digital Age
3 mins
Nomophobia: The Rising Anxiety of the Digital Age
Indiana University Health's Director Secures Second Place in National Fundraising Campaign
3 mins
Indiana University Health's Director Secures Second Place in National Fundraising Campaign
Henry Schein Medical Introduces RISE Platform to Boost Infection-Prevention in Ambulatory Surgery Centers
3 mins
Henry Schein Medical Introduces RISE Platform to Boost Infection-Prevention in Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Loeb and Lurquin Eye Historic Win at 2024 Dakar Rally
4 mins
Loeb and Lurquin Eye Historic Win at 2024 Dakar Rally
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
43 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
58 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
8 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app