Don Bosco College Tura Celebrates National Science Day, Honors Raman Effect Legacy

National Science Day was marked with enthusiasm and reverence at Don Bosco College, Tura, in a collaborative event with the Meghalaya Science Society on February 28. This day, dedicated to commemorating Sir C.V. Raman's discovery of the Raman Effect in 1928, brought together students, educators, and scientific enthusiasts under the theme 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat.' The event not only celebrated a monumental scientific achievement but also aimed to ignite a passion for science and innovation among the youth.

Empowering Indigenous Innovations

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani, gracing the event as the Chief Guest, accentuated the significance of fostering indigenous scientific innovations. He highlighted the pivotal role of such advancements in realizing the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or a self-reliant India. Dr. Barbara S. Sangma and Dr. Madhusudhan Saha, esteemed speakers at the event, echoed these sentiments. They emphasized the critical role of scientific exploration in societal advancement and extended their gratitude to the sponsors for their support, underscoring the collaborative spirit of the scientific community.

Igniting Young Minds

The celebration was marked by a series of competitions, including Poster and Quiz Competitions, designed to engage students from diverse educational backgrounds. These contests not only provided a platform for showcasing the talents of young scientists but also stimulated their curiosity and enthusiasm for science. The event's focus on 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat' served as a reminder of the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern scientific practices to address contemporary challenges.

Reflecting on the Raman Effect

The National Science Day event at Don Bosco College, Tura, served as a fitting tribute to Sir C.V. Raman and his groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect. This celebration not only commemorated a significant milestone in the history of science but also highlighted the enduring impact of Raman's work on modern scientific research and applications. By fostering a scientific temper and encouraging innovation among the youth, the event contributed to the broader goal of advancing scientific understanding and technological progress in India.

As we reflect on the legacy of Sir C.V. Raman and the celebration of National Science Day, it is clear that the spirit of inquiry and the pursuit of knowledge are essential for the development of a scientifically literate society. The emphasis on indigenous technologies and self-reliance during the event underscores the importance of leveraging scientific innovation for national development and global well-being. Through such commemorations, we not only honor the past but also inspire future generations to contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of science and technology.