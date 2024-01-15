Domino’s Joins ONDC to Reduce Reliance on Third-Party Delivery Platforms

Domino’s pizza outlets in Delhi-NCR have made a strategic shift towards the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to lessen their dependence on third-party food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy. This initiative, facilitated by Jubilant FoodWorks, the franchisee owner, is intended to bolster profit margins by eliminating intermediary fees.

Direct Integration with ONDC

Unlike its current presence on PhonePe’s Pincode app, Domino’s has not yet surfaced on other buyer-side platforms of ONDC, including Paytm and Ola. Yet, the pizza giant has made a direct integration with ONDC, bypassing seller-side platforms including Magicpin, Growth Falcon, and e-Samudaay. This move allows Domino’s to scrap the costs associated with these intermediaries.

ONDC: A Government Initiative

ONDC, launched in 2021 as a government initiative with private sector collaboration, functions as an open e-commerce network that fosters direct interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers lower commission rates compared to traditional platforms, which can lead to better profits for sellers and cost savings for buyers.

ONDC’s Impressive Growth

In December 2023, ONDC reported a staggering five million transactions in a single month, marking a robust growth in retail transactions by over 1,700 times from January to December 2023. The retail sector on ONDC is diversifying, with food delivery and fashion accounting for a significant portion of the transactions. Furthermore, new categories such as cosmetics and electronics are emerging, indicating a promising future for the platform.