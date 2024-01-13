en English
Doda’s Infrastructure on the Rise: Thuba Dhamunda Road Project Progresses

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
In a move that spells advancement for Doda, Dhananter Singh Kotwal, the Chairman of the District Development Council (DDC), recently conducted an inspection of the ongoing Thuba Dhamunda road project in Thuba village. This infrastructural initiative, sanctioned under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), stands as a testament to the DDC’s commitment to fostering regional development and enhancing the district’s connectivity.

Progress in Motion

During his visit, Kotwal took a thorough look at the construction efforts and expressed satisfaction over the advancements made thus far. The Thuba Dhamunda road project is a significant step toward bolstering the district’s infrastructure, and the chairman’s visit was indicative of the DDC’s dedication to ensuring that it stays on track.

Speeding Up Development

Kotwal utilized his visit to emphasize the DDC’s commitment to expedited project completion. The chairman underscored the importance of accelerating development initiatives in the Doda district, a move that resonates with the council’s broader vision of fostering growth and prosperity within the region.

Community Engagement

Beyond being an infrastructure check, the chairman’s visit also served as an opportunity to engage with the local community. This gesture reinforces the district’s focus on development that is not just infrastructural but also social, highlighting the council’s commitment to community involvement in the region’s growth narrative.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

