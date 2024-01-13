Doda’s Infrastructure on the Rise: Thuba Dhamunda Road Project Progresses

In a move that spells advancement for Doda, Dhananter Singh Kotwal, the Chairman of the District Development Council (DDC), recently conducted an inspection of the ongoing Thuba Dhamunda road project in Thuba village. This infrastructural initiative, sanctioned under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), stands as a testament to the DDC’s commitment to fostering regional development and enhancing the district’s connectivity.

Progress in Motion

During his visit, Kotwal took a thorough look at the construction efforts and expressed satisfaction over the advancements made thus far. The Thuba Dhamunda road project is a significant step toward bolstering the district’s infrastructure, and the chairman’s visit was indicative of the DDC’s dedication to ensuring that it stays on track.

Speeding Up Development

Kotwal utilized his visit to emphasize the DDC’s commitment to expedited project completion. The chairman underscored the importance of accelerating development initiatives in the Doda district, a move that resonates with the council’s broader vision of fostering growth and prosperity within the region.

Community Engagement

Beyond being an infrastructure check, the chairman’s visit also served as an opportunity to engage with the local community. This gesture reinforces the district’s focus on development that is not just infrastructural but also social, highlighting the council’s commitment to community involvement in the region’s growth narrative.